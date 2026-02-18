Pakistan defeated Namibia by 102 runs in the T20 World Cup, securing a Super Eight spot. Skipper Salman Agha praised the 'complete performance', highlighted by Sahibzada Farhan's unbeaten century and Usman Tariq's four-wicket haul.

Agha Hails 'Complete Performance'

Following Pakistan's emphatic win over Namibia by 102 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match, skipper Salman Agha hailed his side's all-round display, terming it a complete performance. Agha praised the team's batting effort, particularly in the powerplay and middle overs, which laid the foundation for a formidable total. He reserved special praise for centurion Sahibzada Farhan, noting that the opener had been in fine form for some time. Farhan's unbeaten hundred powered Pakistan to a commanding total of 199 runs and set the tone for what turned out to be a one-sided contest. "It is a complete performance. We batted well in the power play and the middle overs. Farhan has been batting well for a while, and I am happy that he got his hundred. With the ball, we were lethal. New Zealand have been playing good cricket as well, so it should be a good game. We have the luxury of spinners and all-rounders who can bat as well. In Sri Lanka, if you have such quality spinners, you don't have to bother about bowling pace," Salman Agha said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Namibia Captain Reflects on Tournament Learnings

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus praised his young bowlers for their energy while admitting the team must improve in key specialist roles after another mixed tournament showing. "It was quite pleasing to see a young guy like Jack Brassell running in there, supported by Smit and that Trumpelmann really giving some energy to that first impact we tried to put on the game. Unfortunately, couldn't get the breakthrough. (Learnings from the tournament) I think for us, it's always about nailing those specialist positions. I think for these four editions of the World Cup, it's largely been like the top and bottom kind of thing. So openers with the bat this tournament is definitely a great takeaway, how they've batted it in this tournament," Erasmus said.

Centurion Farhan Credits Domestic Cricket

After winning the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten hundred, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan said the pitch wasn't easy to bat initially. "I don't miss a match in domestic cricket and doing well in domestic cricket for the last 4 odd years helped me. It's the result of consistent hard work in domestic cricket back home in Pakistan. The pitch wasn't easy to bat on initially but after a few hits I played my natural game. I told Shadab that we need to get a partnership because we had lost two quick wickets. Everything went according to plan," Farhan said.

Match Summary: Pakistan Dominates

Pakistan secured their spot in the Super Eight stage of the tournament. Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 199/3, thanks to an unbeaten century from opener Sahibzada Farhan. Overcoming cramps, Farhan scored 100 off 58 balls*, hitting 11 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 172. Defending 200, Usman Tariq claimed a four-wicket haul (4/16). Shadab Khan took three wickets (3/19) as Pakistan bundled out Namibia for just 97 runs in 17.3 overs. The Men in Green posted a dominant 102-run total.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)