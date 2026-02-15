Ahead of the T20 World Cup India-Pakistan clash, Rinku Singh's sister Neha wishes for his match-winning knock. Both undefeated teams, led by Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha, face off in Colombo, with India leading Group A on NRR.

Ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, Neha Singh, sister of Indian batter Rinku Singh, expressed hope that her brother will play a match-winning knock for the defending champions. India are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in match 27 of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Speaking to ANI, Neha Singh said she wants her brother to lead India to victory with an aggressive performance. "I want my brother to make the Indian team win the match today by hitting fours and sixes. He keeps on playing like this and keeps giving his best performance. The whole Indian team will give the best performance," she said.

Tournament Standings and Context

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932. The defending champions enter this encounter with an upper hand over Pakistan, having thrashed them three times in the T20 Asia Cup last year, including in the final.

Fan Excitement Builds

An Indian fan from Mumbai ahead of the high-voltage clash expressed his excitement, saying, India will win by a big margin.

A fan of the Indian cricket team, while speaking to ANI, said, "I have come from Mumbai to watch this match. India will win by a big margin. There is absolutely no reason to worry for India, and the players are performing really well. We are very excited."

Squads

India Squad

Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Pakistan Squad

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay.

