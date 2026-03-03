Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting backs struggling opener Abhishek Sharma to perform in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England, stating he has "something up his sleeve" despite a lean run of just 80 runs in six innings.

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting backed the struggling Abhishek Sharma to deliver something big in the all-important clash, saying that he feels that the left-hander got "something up his sleeve for the semifinal".

Abhishek Sharma's T20 World Cup Struggles

As far as India's top order is concerned, this ongoing T20 World Cup has been an unexpected ride. The world number one in T20Is, Abhishek, started off the tournament with three ducks in a row, battling food poisoning that kept him out of the clash against Namibia in the group stage. His first runs came against South Africa in the Super Eight, but it was a sluggish 12-ball knock of 15 runs, where the batter swung out of desperation and hope. While a 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe in a must-win clash restored some confidence, Abhishek's lean run continued as he could make just 10 against the West Indies. This in total makes for just 80 runs across six innings, including three ducks.

Ponting Backs 'Out and Out Match-Winner'

Speaking during 'The ICC Review', Ponting said that he personally felt Abhishek would be the leading run-getter of the tournament before it started, but despite it not happening, he will "stick with him". The multi-time World Cup winner also stressed how much depth India possesses in their batting, which can cover up Abhishek's off days with the bat, but it is Abhishek's impact which makes him an "out and out match-winner".

"But that is the hard thing with this Indian side as well. And if you were to leave him out and you bring Rinku in, then you have got another match-winner coming into your side as well," he continued. "I like the look of their top order the other day, the way that it was left-hand, right-hand openers, Kishan in at number three, who is a very dangerous player in himself. I would be keeping a really close eye on the way Abhishek's going about his training," Ponting said.

'A Mental Reset is Key'

The Australian legend suggested that all Abhishek needs is a mental reset to unlock the next level in his batting and sometimes, time away from the grind of nets is the best option.

"Sometimes, when you're going through a bit of a slump like that, it is not always best just to go into the nets every day and bat for an hour and a half. Sometimes it is better off to let these guys just have a couple of days away, like mentally freshen up. The skills do not go anywhere. You do not lose your skills," he said.

"But in a tournament like this, when you are consistently and constantly under pressure and the results are not coming, sometimes just leaving your bag zipped up, turning up the training, getting a little bit of bowling done, getting your fielding done, but not actually batting and almost starving yourself of going back into the nets."

"I think Abhishek's got something up his sleeve for the semi-final," he concluded. (ANI)