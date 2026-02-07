England's Jos Buttler is on the verge of two major milestones, needing 50 runs for 4,000 in T20Is and 4 to surpass Mahela Jayawardene in T20 WC history, as his side prepares for their World Cup opener against Nepal.

England's superstar wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is just 50 runs away from becoming the fourth player to reach the 4,000 run mark in T20Is as his side prepares for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup opener against Nepal on Sunday. Buttler has a couple of big milestones to get as the 2022 T20 WC champions, England aim to start off their T20 World Cup on a high under the inspirational leadership of young captain Harry Brook, under whom they have not dropped a series so far.

Buttler Nears Elite 4,000-Run Club

In 147 T20Is, he has scored 3,950 runs at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 148.66, with a century and 28 fifties to his name and a best score of 101*. He is the leading run-getter for England in T20Is and overall fourth-highest run-getter, below the members of 4,000-run-club, Pakistan's Babar Azam (4,520 runs in 140 matches and 133 innings at an average of 39.30 and a strike rate of 128.15, with three centuries and 39 fifties), Indian legends Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs in 159 matches and 151 innings at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89, with five centuries and 32 fifties) and Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 matches and 117 innings at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties).

Chasing T20 World Cup Records

Also, he is just four runs away from overtaking Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, who is the third-highest run-getter in the tournament's history. In 35 T20 WC matches and 34 innings, Buttler has made 1,013 runs at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 147.23, with a century and five fifties and a best score of 101*. Jayawardene on the other hand, has scored 1,016 runs in 31 matches and innings at an average of 39.07, with a century and six fifties, striking at 134.74. The top two run-getters in the history of the tournament are: Virat Kohli (1,292 runs in 35 matches and 33 innings, at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of over 128, with 15 fifties and best score of 89*) and Rohit Sharma (1,220 runs in 47 matches and 44 innings at an average of 34.85 and a strike rate of over 133, with 12 fifties).

Squads

Squads: Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Basir Ahamad, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Sher Malla England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett. (ANI)