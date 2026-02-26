Irfan Pathan praised South Africa's 'elite game IQ' at the T20 World Cup. He lauded their ability to read conditions, citing their decisions to bat first vs India on a black-soil pitch and chase vs West Indies on a red-soil surface.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has heaped praise on South Africa for their sharp tactical awareness at the ongoing T20 World Cup, calling their decision-making "solid game awareness and elite game IQ." Pathan's comments came after South Africa's bowlers showcased a brilliant effort to restrict West Indies to 176/8 in their crucial Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

In a night fixture against India at the very same stadium in Ahmedabad, South Africa opted to bat first on a black-soil surface -- a pitch type traditionally known to slow down under lights and assist spinners as the game progresses. The decision paid dividends as they maximized scoreboard pressure in challenging conditions and then bowled brilliantly to defeat the defending champions by 76 runs in their Super 8 opener in the ongoing tournament.

Pathan highlights tactical masterclass

Taking to X, the former Indian cricketer highlighted how South Africa have read conditions better than any other team in the tournament, pointing to their contrasting strategies in two crucial matches. "No one has read conditions better than South Africa at this World Cup," Pathan wrote. "Night game vs India, batted first on black soil. Afternoon game today, won the toss and chose to chase on red soil, backing the bounce. That is solid game awareness and elite game IQ," Pathan wrote.

South Africa restricts West Indies

Coming to the match, South Africa restricted West Indies to 176/8 in 20 overs. At one stage, Windies were crawling at 83/7 in 11 overs, but Romario Shepherd (52* off 37 deliveries, including three fours and four sixes), Jason Holder (49 off 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) stitched 89-runs stand that helped their side to reach a respectable total.

For South Africa, speedster Kagiso Rabada (2/22), Lungi Ngidi (3/30), and Corbin Bosch (2/31) were among the wicket-takers. (ANI)