Aakash Chopra discusses India's struggle against off-spin ahead of their crucial T20 World Cup match vs Zimbabwe. He notes how opponents have targeted left-handers and suggests Suryakumar Yadav bat at No. 3 to counter skipper Sikandar Raza.

India is set to face Zimbabwe in their do-or-die Super Eight match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, needing a big win to improve their net run-rate, and possibly save the team from being eliminated from the tournament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chopra on India's struggle with off-spin

Speaking on JioHotstar, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his thoughts on the off-spin challenge for India's left-handers and the method to counter Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza.

Indian opener batters have shown discomfort against off-spinners in the powerplay, and the opponents have used this in almost every match to counter-attack against the Indian batting order. Chopra highlighted how off-spinners have become India's biggest headache in the tournament.

He said, "Every delivery bowled by off-spinners to the Indian openers is slightly short, wide, and fired in. They are not giving any room. That is exactly what happened against the Netherlands, South Africa and Pakistan. Whether it was Aryan Dutt, Salman Ali Agha or Aiden Markram, everyone followed the same plan against the Indian batters, especially the left-handers."

"They have tied them down. In fact, no team has lost more wickets than India against finger spinners, especially off-spinners, in this World Cup. Off-spinners are usually considered easier bowlers to play. But in this tournament, the story has been quite painful from India's point of view," Chopra said.

The plan to counter Sikandar Raza

Raza has taken 24 wickets at a miserly economy of 6.76 in T20Is since the start of 2025.

On how India should approach against Sikandar Raza's bowling, Chopra said, "Sikandar Raza will bowl fast and follow the left-handed batters. He will keep the ball around the stumps. He is not going to bowl slower deliveries as Markram did. That is not his plan. He does not even need to change the pace much. India have two left-handers in Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings. To counter Raza, they should bring Suryakumar Yadav at number three. He is the Captain and should lead from the front."

"If Tilak Varma comes at three, India have two left-handers together batting after the fall of the first wicket, and this will only increase their problems. Surya at three creates the left-right combination, which can trouble Zimbabwe's bowlers. Surya is playing his fourth T20 World Cup. He is in form, needs to take charge and lead the team from the front," he concluded.

India needs a big win against Zimbabwe to stay alive in the race for the semi-finals. (ANI)