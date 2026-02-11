Stand-in captain Travis Head lauded Australia's 'nice start' to the T20 World Cup after a 67-run win over Ireland. He praised the 'exceptional' bowling from Nathan Ellis (4/12) and Adam Zampa (4/23) who dismantled the Irish batting.

Zampa, Ellis lead Aussies to victory

Australia registered a commanding victory over Ireland in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, winning by 67 runs after restricting the visitors to just 115 runs on Wednesday in Colombo. Backed by a disciplined bowling performance and crucial contributions with the bat, the Aussies dominated the contest from start to finish, marking a strong start to their campaign. Ellis (4/12) and Zampa (4/23) scalped four wickets each.

Head Praises Bowling Attack

"Nice start. Obviously, it's nice to get into the tournament. I thought everyone played really, really well, so positive note. The way Nel (Nathan Ellis) and Zamps (Adam Zampa) bowled throughout the second innings was exceptional. So, it's what we need from them too, they are probably the leaders of our attack," Head said after the match.

Mitchell Marsh Injury Update

Mitchell Marsh, who was set to lead the team, missed the game after sustaining a direct blow to the groin during training earlier this week. The injury has caused internal testicular bleeding, and Marsh will require rest and rehabilitation before returning to the field. Head led the team in is absences.

What's Next?

Australia will next face Zimbabwe on Friday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. (ANI)