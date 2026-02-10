Hardik Pandya had a marathon two-and-a-half-hour net session ahead of India's T20 World Cup matches against Namibia and Pakistan. Encouragingly, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Washington Sundar also returned to practice.

Pandya Gears Up for Key Clashes

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya batted for over two and a half hours in the nets ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup clashes against Namibia, which will be followed by a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. With the Namibia clash scheduled for February 12 in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium and the Pakistan clash set to take place on February 15 in Colombo, the all-rounder had a marathon nets session, tonking many towering sixes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Team News and Injury Updates

In the previous match, the campaign opener against the USA, Hardik made a six-ball five and had a wicketless spell of 0/34 in four overs.

Also, there were some encouraging signs as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowled for 40-45 minutes while all-rounder Washington Sundar also had a batting and bowling session. Bumrah missed the previous match due to illness, while Washington has been out of action for a while due to injury.

Tailenders, Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also got some batting time.

Indian Squad for T20 WC

Indian squad for T20 WC: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh (ANI)