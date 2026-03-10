Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was fined 15% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident occurred during the T20 World Cup final when he threw a ball towards batter Daryl Mitchell.

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been fined 15% of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Details of the Breach

According to the ICC website, Arshdeep was found to have violated Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This rule relates to throwing a ball, or any piece of cricket equipment, at or near another player in a manner considered inappropriate or potentially dangerous during an international match.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Arshdeep's disciplinary record. This is his first offence within a 24-month period.

The incident happened in the 11th over of New Zealand's innings. After fielding the ball, Arshdeep threw it towards batter Daryl Mitchell, and the throw struck Mitchell's pads. There was no need for a formal hearing after Arshdeep Singh accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. At the end of the over, Arshdeep and Daryl Mitchell were seen shaking hands.

Understanding Level 1 Breaches

Notably, a Level 1 breach under the ICC Code of Conduct carries a minimum punishment of an official reprimand and a maximum fine of 50% of a player's match fee, along with one or two demerit points. If a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points, which can lead to a ban.

India's Historic T20 World Cup Victory

Coming to the India vs New Zealand, the Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). (ANI)