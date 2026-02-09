Former cricketer Ian Bishop praises England's 'scary' power-hitting and bowling depth for the T20 World Cup. England recently showcased this by narrowly defeating Nepal by 4 runs, with half-centuries from Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook.

Ian Bishop on England's 'Scary' T20 Squad

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop has highlighted the "power" of England's batting line-up in the ICC T20 World Cup and pointed out their ability to score runs. Speaking on JioStar's 'The Experts' View', Bishop spoke about how dangerous the England team can be. "We've seen across franchise cricket that experience counts for a lot. And sometimes, we're still trying to work out whether this is an old man's game or a young man's game. England are one of the teams that scare me. I've said Australia scare me, England scare me as well, because they've got so much power. Their philosophy, starting with Harry Brook, is very similar, boundary and six-hunting quite often."

Bishop also lauded England's bowling options and their ability to exploit gaps in the field. "Jofra Archer will bring some much-needed cutting edge to that England line-up. And the experience you talk about, for example with Adil Rashid, who is still playing very, very well. Jacob Bethell is another one who can throw his name into the mix. They are scoring, utilising areas that traditionally have not yielded runs for many teams, which is part of why they scare me," he added.

England Edge Out Nepal in Thriller

England narrowly defeated Nepal by four runs in a T20 World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8. For Three Lions, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook contributed with crucial half-centuries, while Jos Buttler climbed past Mahela Jayawardene to become the third-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. Nepal's chase was powered by strong partnerships from Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee, but England's bowlers struck at crucial moments, leaving the underdogs just short of the target.

England's Innings

Batting first, Jacob Bethell and captain Harry Brook's crucial 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket helped the Three Lions reach a total of 184. Bethell scored 55 off 34 balls after the left-handed batter fell to the bowling of Dipendra Singh Airee. Harry Brook completed his half-century, a knock of 53 off 32 balls, before Nandan Yadav got his second wicket of the match by dismissing the English skipper. Jack's blistering, unbeaten knock of 39 off 18 helped England reach a total of 184.

For Nepal, Sher Malla (1/35), Dipendra Singh Airee (2/23), Nandan Yadav (2/25), and Sandeep Lamichhane (1/25) were among the wicket-takers.

Nepal's Chase

Chasing 185, Nepal started brilliantly, racing to 31/0 in three overs, thanks to Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh. England struck back as Liam Dawson picked up the wicket of Aasif Sheikh, followed soon after by Will Jacks dismissing the dangerous Kushal Bhurtel for 29 off 17 balls. Nepal slumped to 47/2 in the powerplay.

Skipper Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee then piled on the pressure on the England bowlers. However, during the 15th over, Sam Curran got the much-needed wicket as he removed Dipendra Singh Airee (44 off 29, with six fours and one six) as Nepal reached 125/3. Curran also broke the 82-run stand for the third wicket.

In the very next over, skipper Rohit Paudel (39 off 34) fell to Liam Dawson as Nepal lost their two wickets in quick succession. Towards the end, Lokesh Bam's unbeaten 20-ball 39, with four boundaries and two sixes, went in vain as Nepal made 180/6 in 20 overs.

For England, Liam Dawson (2/21), Luke Wood (1/31), and Sam Curran (1/27) were among the wicket-takers. (ANI)