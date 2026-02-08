England secured a narrow 4-run victory over Nepal in a T20 World Cup match. Half-centuries from Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook helped England post 184. Despite a valiant chase from Nepal, England's bowlers held their nerve in the final overs.

England narrowly defeated Nepal by four runs in a T20 World Cup match full of twists and turns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. For Three Lions, Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook contributed with crucial half-centuries, while Jos Buttler climbed past Mahela Jayawardene to become the third-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. Nepal's chase was powered by strong partnerships from Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee, but England's bowlers struck at crucial moments, leaving the underdogs just short of the target.

England Innings: Bethell, Brook lead recovery

Batting first, England were off to a sloppy start after Sher Malla got the wicket of the dangerous Phil Salt in the second over. Salt departed after scoring just one run. Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell then stitched 38 runs together for the second wicket at a brisk pace before Nepal struck again during the fifth over. Nandan Yadav dismissed Jos Buttler (26 off 17, with five boundaries). England managed to amass 57/2 runs in the power play. Still, their troubles deepened immediately after as leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane struck with the first ball post the powerplay, trapping Tom Banton lbw. Banton departed after scoring just two runs.

Bethell and captain Harry Brook then led the fightback with a crucial 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Bethell departed after scoring 55 off 34 balls after the left-handed batter fell to the bowling of Dipendra Singh Airee. Harry Brook completed his half-century, a knock of 53 off 32 balls, before Nandan Yadav got his second wicket of the match by dismissing the English skipper. Jack's blistering, unbeaten knock of 39 off 18 helped England reach a total of 184.

Buttler, Bethell achieve key milestones

After hitting a half-century, Bethell also joined Kevin Pietersen to become the second Englishman to score a fifty on T20 World Cup debut. Meanwhile, Buttler overtook Mahela Jayawardene to become the third-highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history.

For Nepal, Sher Malla (1/35), Dipendra Singh Airee (2/23), Nandan Yadav (2/25), and Sandeep Lamichhane (1/25) were among the wicket-takers.

Nepal's spirited chase falls just short

Chasing 185, Nepal started brilliantly, racing to 31/0 in three overs, thanks to Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh. England struck back as Liam Dawson picked up the wicket of Aasif Sheikh, followed soon after by Will Jacks dismissing the dangerous Kushal Bhurtel for 29 off 17 balls. Nepal slumped to 47/2 in the powerplay.

Skipper Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee then piled on the pressure on the England bowlers. The pair stitched an unbeaten 59-run partnership to take Nepal to 101/1 at the end of the 12th over.

However, during the 15th over, Sam Curran got the much-needed wicket as he removed Dipendra Singh Airee (44 off 29, with six fours and one six) as Nepal reached 125/3. Curran also broke the 82-run stand for the third wicket. In the very next over, skipper Rohit Paudel (39 off 34) fell to Liam Dawson as Nepal lost their two wickets in quick succession.

Towards the end, Lokesh Bam's unbeaten 20-ball 39, with four boundaries and two sixes, went in vain as Nepal made 180/6 in 20 overs, losing the nail-biter by just four runs. For England, Liam Dawson (2/21), Luke Wood (1/31), and Sam Curran (1/27) were among the wicket-takers. (ANI)