The Syed Modi India International 2026 saw top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto suffer an early exit, while other Indian shuttlers like Tanvi Sharma and Treesa Jolly progressed to the quarterfinals in their respective categories.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Top-seeded mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto crashed out of the ongoing Syed Modi India International 2026 badminton tournament on Thursday. Dhruv-Tanisha suffered a straight-games defeat to world number 61 Wee Yee Hern and Vannee Gobi of Malaysia by 22-20, 21-15 in the pre-quarterfinals, as per Olympics.com. The seventh-seeded mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K also made an exit, losing to Indonesia’s M. Nawaf Khoiriyansyah and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil 21-16, 21-15. Bhavya Chhabra and Aditi Bhatt also bowed out of the competition, going down 21-11, 21-14 to England’s second-seeded pair of Callum Hemming and Estelle van Leeuwen. However, Indian challenge was kept alive by wins from Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan (in mixed doubles) by 22-20, 21-23, 21-14 over compatriots Ayush Makhija and Anagha Aravinda Pai, and Viraj Kuvale and Rutaparna Panda's win over France’s Gregoire Deschamp and Denmark’s Iben Bergstein 16-21, 21-13, 21-17.

Also, four Indian shuttlers made it to the women's singles quarterfinals, with second-seeded Tanvi Sharma beating Indonesia’s Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari 18-21, 21-18, 21-18. Tanvi had earlier captured her first-ever BWF World Tour title at Taipei Open this year. Unnati Hooda also outclassed USA's Ishika Jaiswal 21-14, 21-18, while Tasnim Mir stunned the sixth-seeded Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-19, 21-15. Anmol Kharb made it to the final eight with a 21-16, 21-15 win over compatriot Ashmita Chaliha, who won the Korea Masters earlier this year. Among the ones who bowed out of the tournament in the pre-quarters were Tanya Hemanth, Rakshitha Ramraj and Isharani Baruah. Tanya Hemanth was defeated 21-16, 13-21, 21-13 by Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching, while eighth seed Isharani Baruah went down 21-9, 9-21, 21-17 to Indonesia's Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi. Rakshitha Ramraj lost 21-13, 21-19 to top seed Riko Gunji of Japan.

In the women's doubles competition, the top-seeded defending champions pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made it to the quarterfinals with an easy 21-9, 21-8 victory over compatriots Shreya Balaji and Pranavi Natarajan. Eighth seeded pairing of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam also advanced after recovering from a one game deficit to beat Manya Ralhan and Reshika Uthayasooriyan 16-21, 21-12, 21-19. In the men's singles, Tushar Suveer was the only Indian to progress to the quarter-finals, beating Shashwat Dalal 21-14, 21-12 to secure his place in the final eight.