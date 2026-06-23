HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off the Olympic Run in Shimla on International Olympic Day. He announced a new Centre of Excellence for sports and a significant increase in cash rewards for Olympic, Asian, and Commonwealth Games medalists.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday flagged off the Olympic Run from his official residence, Oak Over, on the occasion of International Olympic Day, which culminated at the Indira Gandhi State Sports Complex, Shimla via CTO. Around 200 athletes participated in the event, which was organised in both men's and women's categories.

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Extending his greetings on International Olympic Day, the Chief Minister said that the State Government was committed to promoting sports across the State. He remarked, "Sports are also a form of education. Just as students excel in academics, athletes should strive to bring laurels to the State through their achievements in sports."

State Government's Push for Sports

He said that the State Government was making concerted efforts to host 'Khelo India' events in Himachal Pradesh. He added that robust sports infrastructure has already been developed in Bilaspur, Kangra, Una and Hamirpur districts for the benefit of the youth.

"A Centre of Excellence for sports is also being established at Nadaun in Hamirpur district at a cost of Rs 150 crore, which is expected to be completed by October this year," he added.

The Chief Minister said that sports inculcate the spirit of discipline and teamwork among the youth, which are essential for success in life. He also appealed to them to actively support the State Government's anti-drug campaign and contribute towards building a drug-free and healthy society.

Historic Hike in Cash Rewards for Medalists

Sukhu further stated that the State Government has made a historic enhancement in cash rewards for medal winners in international sporting events. "The cash award for gold medalists in the Olympics, Paralympics and Winter Olympics has been increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore."

"Similarly, the reward for gold medalists in the Asian Games and Para Asian Games has been raised from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 4 crore, while the cash prize for gold medalists in the Commonwealth Games and Para Commonwealth Games has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 3 crore," he added.

MLA Harish Janartha, Director Youth Services and Sports, Shivam Pratap Singh, General Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association, Rajesh Bhandari and other distinguished guests were also present on the occasion. (ANI)