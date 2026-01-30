T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav playfully teased Sanju Samson as the Indian team arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the final T20I against New Zealand. He jokingly asked fans to make way for 'Chetta', creating a light-hearted moment at Samson's home.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav brought a touch of humour to the team's arrival in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning, playfully teasing Sanju Samson as the squad landed in the Kerala capital ahead of the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand. With Samson returning to his home ground, a large number of fans gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the local star. Amid the excitement, Suryakumar ensured the focus remained firmly on his teammate, engaging in a light-hearted exchange that quickly caught attention.

As the duo made their way through the crowd, the Indian skipper jokingly urged fans and security personnel to step aside, saying, "Make way, please, don't disturb Chetta. No photos," leaving those around smiling, according to a video posted by BCCI on X. The banter continued as Suryakumar asked Samson how it felt after "landing in God's own country." The wicketkeeper-batter replied with a smile, "Feeling great, feels always great, but this time it is very special," reflecting the emotional significance of featuring in an international match at his home venue.

Final T20I Showdown in Thiruvananthapuram

India will take on New Zealand in the fifth T20I of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium on Saturday, January 31. The match is expected to draw a packed crowd, with fans eager to cheer for Samson and the Indian side as the series concludes.

Team Seeks Blessings at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

After the arrival, members of the Indian team visited Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to offer prayers. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, vice-captain Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, fielding coach T Dilip, along with other support staff, were present during the visit. Security was heightened at the temple premises, with police personnel deployed to manage the arrangements. Temple officials also interacted with the players and posed for photographs.

India Aims for Series Sweep

India have already won the series with three wins in the first three matches and will try to finish the series with another victory before they start their campaign for the home World Cup starting 7 February.