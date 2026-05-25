CSK legend Suresh Raina lauds GT's Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan as the 'finest batting pair in IPL history'. He highlighted their record of 21 fifty-plus stands in just 46 innings, surpassing iconic pairs like Gayle-Kohli and ABD-Kohli.

Former India cricketer and CSK legend Suresh Raina termed Gujarat Titans' opening pair, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, as 'the finest batting pair in IPL history'.

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Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary', Raina said, "Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are the finest batting pair in the history of IPL. In 46 innings together, they have put up 21 partnerships of 50 runs or more. The next best pair is Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli, followed by AB de Villiers and Kohli in third place."

Surpassing IPL Legends

He further added, "This shows the quality of Gill and Sai. They complement each other's games very well. What stands out is that they have reached 21 fifty-plus stands in just 46 innings - the fastest in IPL history. Gayle and Kohli took 59 innings to get there, while ABD and Kohli needed 76 innings."

Unprecedented T20 Records

The GT openers share the all-time T20 record of most century stands with 10 century partnerships. They reached this milestone in just 46 innings, making them the fastest pair to achieve this feat. They also became the first pair to successfully chase down a 200-run target unbeaten without losing a wicket.

They have piled up more than 2,000 runs together as an opening pair, averaging over 67.

The Secret to Their Consistency

Talking about the incredible consistency of Gill and Sudharsan as a batting pair, Raina said, "The consistency of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan as an opening pair is remarkable. They take time to build their innings, keep dot balls to a minimum, and complement each other's game perfectly. They pick the right bowlers to target. One uses the pace of the bowler, while the other uses the angle to create room for his shots."

"Both are extremely fit, and their game awareness stands out. They know which shots to play and when to attack. The biggest strength is how consistently they score runs. No other batting pair in the IPL this season has matched their level of consistency," he concluded. (ANI)