Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunil Chhetri's heroic goal against Vanuatu takes India to Intercontinental Cup Final

    Sunil Chhetri's goal in the 81st minute secured India's 1-0 victory over Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup, securing their place in the final.

    Sunil Chhetri's heroic goal against Vanuatu takes India to Intercontinental Cup Final osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian football team and soon-to-be father, once again played the role of hero by scoring the decisive goal in India's 1-0 victory over Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup.  Chhetri's 81st-minute strike secured India's place in the final, easing the tension for both players and fans at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

    Prior to this match, India had defeated Mongolia 2-0 in their opening game. With his goal, Chhetri, who now has 86 goals in 135 international matches, celebrated by revealing that he is expecting a child, sliding the ball beneath his jersey. His wife, Sonam, was shown applauding on the big screen. With two wins and six points, India currently leads the table.

    Their final round-robin league match will be against Lebanon on Thursday. In a separate match, underdog Mongolia secured their first point in the tournament by holding Lebanon to a goalless draw.

    Also Read: UCL 2023: Manchester City fans celebrate historic treble with exuberant homecoming parade

    Indian football has been making steady progress, but there is still a significant distance to cover in terms of development and competitiveness. While efforts have been made to enhance infrastructure, promote grassroots programs, and establish youth academies, the overall growth and performance of Indian football are still a work in progress.

    Despite efforts to develop infrastructure, grassroots programs, and youth academies, the overall performance and competitiveness of Indian football still require significant improvement.

    Continued investment, strategic planning, and the nurturing of talent are crucial to bridge the gap and elevate Indian football to higher levels on the global stage.

    Also Read: Mbappe's refusal to sign a new contract with PSG opens the door for a possible transfer this summer

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes says England will stick to high-risk, high-reward approach against Australia osf

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes says England will stick to high-risk, high-reward approach against Australia

    Football UCL 2023: Manchester City fans celebrate historic treble with exuberant homecoming parade osf

    UCL 2023: Manchester City fans celebrate historic treble with exuberant homecoming parade

    Ashes 2023: Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in the Australian squad after WTC Final heroics osf

    Ashes 2023: Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in the Australian squad after WTC Final heroics

    Gautam Gambhir blames 'Hero-Worship' culture for India's struggle to win an ICC Trophy osf

    Gautam Gambhir blames 'Hero-Worship' culture for India's struggle to win an ICC Trophy

    Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash set for October 15, draft schedule of ICC ODI World Cup is out osf

    Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash set for October 15, draft schedule of ICC ODI World Cup is out

    Recent Stories

    Watermelon to Papaya-7 items to get rid of your dark circles RBA

    Watermelon to Papaya-7 items to get rid of your dark circles

    Kerala: CPM controlled Cooperative bank dissolved after Rs 14 crore fraud is unearthed anr

    Kerala: CPM controlled Cooperative bank dissolved after Rs 14 crore fraud is unearthed

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes says England will stick to high-risk, high-reward approach against Australia osf

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes says England will stick to high-risk, high-reward approach against Australia

    Amit Shah announces three major disaster management schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore; check details AJR

    Amit Shah announces three major disaster management schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore; check details

    Kiwi to Fatty fish-7 best foods for High Blood Pressure RBA

    Kiwi to Fatty fish-7 best foods for High Blood Pressure

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon