India’s football icon Sunil Chhetri revealed that the 2025-26 ISL campaign with Bengaluru FC could be his last. His decision to retire hinges on the team's performance and a personal goal of scoring 15 goals, following a return to the Indian team.

India’s football icon Sunil Chhetri has revealed that the upcoming 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign could mark the final chapter of his legendary career. As per The Times of India, the Bengaluru FC captain said his future hinges on how the season unfolds, admitting that age and results will shape his decision.

"If we manage to win the ISL, it will give me another chance to represent the club on the continental stage," Chhetri said. "But at 42, I know it’s getting tougher. My target is to score 15 goals this season and then call it a day."

Chhetri, who retired from international football in June 2024 with an emotional farewell at Salt Lake Stadium, returned briefly to the Indian national team in mid-2025 following a personal request from coach Manolo Marquez. However, with India’s elimination from the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers, his second stint proved short-lived.

"It wasn’t hard telling Khalid sir about my decision," Chhetri shared. "When I came back, my only aim was to help India in the qualifiers. That was it. If the qualifiers hadn’t been there, I probably wouldn’t have returned. Once we were out, I felt at peace stepping away again, and the coach understood," he added.

Initially, Chhetri had turned down Márquez’s first approach in early 2025. But after an impressive ISL season where he scored 14 goals-just behind Golden Boot winner Alaaeddine Ajaraie-the veteran striker reconsidered. Encouraged by his family and friends, he ultimately returned for one last international campaign.

"I knew the call came because of my ISL form," he said. "The qualifiers made me say yes in the end."

India exited early

Despite his efforts, India’s campaign did not deliver the desired outcome. The team, top-ranked in its group, failed to win any of its four matches and exited the race early. Chhetri scored once in six games, finishing his glittering international career with 95 goals-fourth on the all-time men’s list and trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among active players.

Asked if he felt disappointed, Chhetri was philosophical. "I’ve played long enough to know how football works," he said. "There are no regrets about returning. The only regret is that we couldn’t qualify. I gave my best every game.

No captain duties on comeback

During his comeback, Chhetri declined to reclaim the captain’s armband, preferring to let others like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, and Rahul Bheke take on leadership responsibilities. "I’m thankful to the national camp for the warmth and respect I received," he reflected. "It felt like rejoining family. The bitter part is that we didn’t qualify. We had the team to do it, but we fell short," he said.

As he prepares for what could be his final club season, Chhetri remains focused on his last mission: guiding Bengaluru FC back to domestic glory and, perhaps, one more continental adventure before calling time on an extraordinary journey.