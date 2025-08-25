India's new head coach Khalid Jamil has announced his 23-player squad for the CAFA Nations Cup, notably without Sunil Chhetri. Mohun Bagan's players are also absent, leading to several late call-ups.

Newly appointed India head coach Khalid Jamil has announced a 23-member squad for the CAFA Nations Cup, set to be held in Tajikistan from August 29. The tournament will mark Jamil’s first assignment in charge of the Blue Tigers.

Chhetri Missing, Mohun Bagan Opt-Outs

The biggest talking point is the absence of Sunil Chhetri. The legendary striker was not part of the training camp that began on August 1 and has therefore missed out on Jamil’s debut squad.

India’s preparations were further complicated as Mohun Bagan refused to release seven of their players, since the CAFA competition does not fall within FIFA’s international window. That left out key names such as Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Subhasish Bose.

Late Call-Ups and Key Returns

To plug the gaps, Jamil drafted in several players late into camp. Anwar Ali, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Jeakson Singh Thounaojam joined training last Friday, while Jithin MS linked up after completing club duties. All four have since been named in the final squad.

The squad also sees the welcome return of experienced goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who will be expected to provide leadership and stability at the back.

Tournament Format and India’s Group

India have been drawn into a difficult Group B alongside hosts Tajikistan, reigning champions Iran, and regional rivals Afghanistan.

Aug 29 – India vs Tajikistan (opening match)

Sep 1 – India vs Iran

Sep 4 – India vs Afghanistan

The top two teams from each group will move into the playoffs on September 8. Group winners progress to the final in Tashkent, while second-placed sides fight for third place in Dushanbe.

Full India Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais

Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh Jr., Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh

First Test for Jamil

Jamil, who earned plaudits for his impressive stint with Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League, now faces a stern examination on the international stage. India sit bottom of their AFC Asian Cup qualifying group with just one point from two games, and he will be hoping to use the CAFA Nations Cup to reset momentum and build confidence.