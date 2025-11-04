Image Credit : Getty

Asked whether he managed to speak to Charles during the ceremony, Beckham said Charles had been "quite impressed with my suit".

"He's kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look.

"I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, OK, that’s what I want to wear, so I gave it to my wife and she did it," he added.

Beckham added that receiving the honour was particularly special for him as he had "always been a huge fan of the monarchy".

"I've been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I've won and done what I've done but to receive an honour like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive," he said.