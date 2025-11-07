Former Australian winger Ryan Williams has officially become an Indian citizen, a milestone for Indian football celebrated by Sunil Chhetri. This marks a significant step in the AIFF's initiative to integrate OCI players.

Former Australian winger Ryan Williams has officially become an Indian citizen, marking a milestone in Indian football with the ceremonial presentation of his passport by legendary player Sunil Chhetri at Bengaluru FC’s camp. Williams’ citizenship acquisition highlights a significant achievement for the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in integrating Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) into the national football framework.

Qualifying for Indian citizenship through his mother’s Anglo-Indian background, Williams’ passport handover was coupled with a light-hearted moment as Chhetri quizzed him on Indian street food and pop culture. Williams impressed with his knowledge and embraced India as his new home, sparking excitement among Bengaluru FC supporters.

The journey to citizenship included support from various stakeholders-his family, friends, Karnataka State Association president, and JSW-and culminated in final government approvals from the ministry in Delhi. Although Williams has represented Australia at youth levels and earned one senior cap in a 2019 friendly, FIFA rules allow him to switch his national allegiance.

Williams' career

Williams’ footballing career spans multiple countries. Starting in Australia with ECU Joondalup, he moved to England in 2011, featuring for clubs such as Portsmouth, Fulham, Gillingham, Oxford United, Barnsley, and Rotherham United. Before joining Bengaluru FC in 2023, he spent time at Perth Glory in 2022.

Since joining Bengaluru FC, Williams has been influential, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists across 46 appearances. His partnership with Sunil Chhetri has added depth and attacking prowess to the club’s lineup.

OCI integration

Williams’s Indian citizenship represents the first successful step in the AIFF’s effort to bring in OCI players. He is reportedly included in the national team camp ahead of India’s AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, enhancing attacking options under new head coach Khalid Jamil.

Meanwhile, Nepal-born defender Abneet Bharti is also on a similar track, currently on trial with the Indian national team ahead of the Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh. His inclusion will depend on his performances during the camp.