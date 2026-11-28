Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia will clash in Sunday's inaugural Test Twenty final. Mentor AB de Villiers praised the tournament for fostering youth opportunities and championing mixed-gender cricket on an international platform.

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 28 (ANI): The stage is set for a fitting finale to the inaugural Test Twenty tournament, with AB de Villiers’ Sub-Saharan Africa preparing to take on Rajkumar Sharma’s South Asia in Sunday’s championship clash at the SSC Cricket Ground. Having taken the longer route to the final, de Villiers’ side will now have an opportunity to compete for the inaugural crown after producing a commanding 86-run victory over Sir Clive Lloyd’s Europe in Qualifier 2 on Friday, according to a press release.

Sub-Saharan Africa posted 282 before restricting Europe to 196, sealing their place in the final and setting up a much-anticipated showdown between the tournament’s two standout sides. The contest also brings an intriguing narrative, with the two finalists yet to settle their rivalry. Their league-stage meeting ended in a draw under the Conditional Draw Rule, while their scheduled Qualifier 1 encounter was washed out due to rain, allowing South Asia to progress directly to the final. Sunday’s clash will finally provide a result between the two sides and determine the first-ever Test Twenty champions.

For AB de Villiers, however, the significance of Test Twenty extends well beyond the contest for the trophy. The South African batting great, who serves as a mentor and is associated with the Sub-Saharan Africa franchise, believes the tournament’s biggest contribution lies in opening doors for young cricketers who have traditionally remained outside established cricketing systems. “What attracted me was the huge impact this could have on youth playing cricket around the world. We have all had careers, and I’ve been very blessed with a lengthy career. I was quite lucky to get into the position I did and get those opportunities. That’s the important word — opportunities. Not a lot of youngsters around the world are privileged enough to get them. And this is exactly what Test Twenty offers,” said de Villiers.

He particularly highlighted the importance of reaching young cricketers from smaller towns and those who are not part of conventional cricketing structures, adding that the initiative provides them with an opportunity to showcase their ability on an international platform. “For the lesser-known kids, those growing up in smaller towns, just to get an open door into Test Twenty — that’s what it’s about. I have followed the games over the last few weeks, and it’s been phenomenal. It has exceeded all our expectations,” the South African cricket legend added.

Beyond creating opportunities for emerging talent, de Villiers believes Test Twenty has taken an equally significant step by bringing boys and girls together on the same competitive platform. The tournament’s mixed-gender format, in which the combined contributions of the boys’ and girls’ teams determine the overall franchise result, has challenged conventional thinking around how the two categories can compete and contribute within the same team structure. Acknowledging that the concept was a bold decision, de Villiers credited the initiative for demonstrating that mixed-gender cricket can work at a competitive level.

“I think it was a point that Gaurav Bahirvani, founder of the Test Twenty, struggled to work through for many months. Is it the right thing to do? We’ve seen mixed doubles in tennis before, and it’s always so much fun to watch. But was it ever going to work in cricket? I think that point has been proven now with Test Twenty. It is the first of its kind and the first to be brave enough to do something like this. It is phenomenal to see,” he said.

For de Villiers, the most rewarding aspect has been seeing young female cricketers receive the same platform, opportunities and exposure as their male counterparts. He believes initiatives such as Test Twenty can play an important role in accelerating the progress of women’s cricket, while also encouraging greater audience engagement and recognition.

“I just love seeing the women get an opportunity on the same platform as the men. The same kind of opportunities, the same exposure. It is beautiful to watch. We still have a long way to go to give women equal opportunities as men have had over many years — equal pay, equal exposure. Hopefully, the crowds will also come in and support the women as they have done for the men. Test Twenty has definitely changed the landscape for the future of women’s cricket. It is fantastic for me to see, and great to be a part of,” said the former South African captain.

As the young cricketers prepare for the tournament’s biggest occasion, de Villiers also believes they have a responsibility to uphold the values and spirit of the game. With cricket periodically confronted by questions around conduct, sportsmanship and integrity, he urged the next generation to learn from the past while taking responsibility for shaping a better future.

“The youngsters have an opportunity to bring energy into the game, along with integrity and the right spirit. They have a golden opportunity to play the game in the right way and help it move forward. We cannot hide from the fact that mistakes have been made in the past, but we have to learn from them. The new generation must take responsibility for bringing great energy and integrity into cricket,” he said.

With 160 boys and girls, aged between 13 and 21, having competed across four continental franchises — South Asia, Australasia, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa — the inaugural Test Twenty tournament has sought to combine competitive cricket with international exposure, mentorship and opportunities for emerging talent. Its distinctive mixed-gender structure and 80-over format, featuring two 20-over innings per side with the first-innings score carried forward, have introduced a new dimension to the game.

For de Villiers, Sunday’s final will be an opportunity to see his team compete for the inaugural title. But his larger hope is that the experience will leave a lasting impression on the young players and inspire them to pursue cricket at the highest level. As Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia prepare to meet for one final time, the first-ever Test Twenty crown awaits its champions. And for the young cricketers taking the field, the occasion represents much more than a trophy — it is another opportunity to take a step towards the futures they dream of.