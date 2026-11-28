Former England captain Alastair Cook has heaped praise on 15-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his record-breaking 52-ball double century for India A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament.

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Former England captain Alastair Cook praised 15-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his extraordinary talent and remarkable ability to strike the ball, saying he hopes the youngster will continue to make an impact in cricket over the next decade. Sooryavanshi, a teenage sensation, continued his sensational rise in Indian cricket by rewriting the record books with a breathtaking 52-ball double century against UAE in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 recently. His remarkable innings powered India A into the semifinals and earned him the record for the fastest double century in List A cricket.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an interaction at Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram, former England cricket captain and GEDU Global Education Brand Ambassador Alastair Cook said Sooryavanshi's ability to hit the ball at such a young age is exceptional, adding that his talent would be remarkable even if he were 26 years old. “Yeah, like everyone who comes to this country, you speak about the up-and-coming kid. Extraordinary, extraordinary talent of the striking of a cricket ball, which we've never seen before. His age is extraordinary; he does it at such a young age, but even if he was 26, that is almost unbelievable. Hopefully we're still talking about him in 10 years' time, because if we are, he would have done something very special. And I hope he sees the challenge of playing all formats, including Test cricket, as a challenge that he wants to take on,” he said.

In his record-breaking innings against UAE, Sooryavanshi had earlier brought up his century in just 28 deliveries, surpassing Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk's record for the fastest hundred in List A cricket. Sooryavanshi's extraordinary knock featured 28 sixes and seven fours, taking his individual tally to 204 runs and setting a new benchmark for the most sixes in a single professional cricket innings. His explosive batting helped India A chase down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs, securing a comprehensive seven-wicket victory. Scoring 204 of the team's 254 runs, Sooryavanshi turned a crucial knockout-stage contest into a one-sided affair.

The youngster's List A numbers underline his growing dominance in the format. In 17 appearances, he has amassed 845 runs at an impressive average of 49.70 and a staggering strike rate of over 190, including two centuries and two half-centuries. His performances in Youth ODIs have been equally remarkable. Representing India U19, Sooryavanshi has scored 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48 and a strike rate of 165.72. His tally includes four centuries and seven half-centuries, with a highest score of 175 against England in the U19 World Cup final earlier this year. He has also made an impressive start to his international T20 career. In 10 T20Is for India, the 15-year-old has scored 295 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate exceeding 185, registering two half-centuries and a highest score of 81. With record-breaking performances across formats, Sooryavanshi is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting young batting prospects in Indian cricket. (ANI)