India celebrates the 100th edition of the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative, fostering fitness and promoting the nation's Olympic ambitions across 100 iconic locations, including a major event at Bhopal's Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Fit India Movement, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will jointly organise the historic 100th edition of ‘Sundays on Cycle’ (SOC) on Sunday. The landmark celebration will be led by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, from Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. Simultaneously, sporting icons, celebrities and thousands of fitness enthusiasts will participate from 100 iconic locations across the country, including the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal. The initiative will also spread awareness and enthusiasm for the Indian Olympic Movement across every district of the country, according to a press release from SAI Media.

Ahead of this historic occasion, the Sports Authority of India organised a press conference chaired by Gaurav Rawat, Regional Director, Sports Authority of India, Central Centre, Bhopal. The press conference was attended by Vivek Sagar Prasad, DSP, Arjuna Awardee and Olympian; Rajat Sharma, Assistant Director, SAI CRC Bhopal; Naveen Kumar Gobburu, Assistant Director, SAI CRC Bhopal; Ram Singh, Athletics Coach and Olympian; L. Neha Devi, International Athlete; and Sameer Verma, Assistant Director, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the press conference, Gaurav Rawat, Regional Director, SAI CRC Bhopal, said, “The 100th edition of Sundays on Cycle is a moment of immense pride and celebration for us. This initiative has evolved beyond cycling into a mass movement promoting a healthy lifestyle, environmental sustainability and community participation. The special edition at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal, will serve as an important platform to connect citizens with fitness and create awareness about India's Olympic aspirations. I urge all citizens to participate enthusiastically in this historic celebration.”

Speaking to the media, Arjuna Awardee and two-time Olympian Vivek Sagar Prasad said, “Fitness is the foundation of a strong nation, and I am delighted that initiatives like Sundays on Cycle are inspiring people to embrace sports and a healthy lifestyle.”

Ram Singh, Athletics Coach and 2012 Olympian, said, “Sports and fitness complement each other. Discipline, regular practice and physical activity play a vital role in an athlete's life. Initiatives like Sundays on Cycle not only create awareness about fitness among children, youth and citizens but also strengthen the sporting culture of the country. The 100th edition of this campaign is an inspiring step towards building a fitter and more sports-oriented India.”

The 100th edition of Sundays on Cycle is dedicated to the three fundamental Olympic values of Excellence, Respect and Friendship. This year's theme, “Pedalling Towards India's Olympic Dream,” aims to celebrate India's sporting excellence, promote a healthy and fit nation, and strengthen the country's collective resolve to host the Olympic Games in the future. Launched in December 2024 under the Fit India Movement, under the guidance of Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sundays on Cycle has evolved into a nationwide weekly people's movement. The initiative carries forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's messages of “Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz” and the “Fight Against Obesity”, encouraging citizens to make physical activity an integral part of their daily lives. Beyond promoting physical fitness and environmental sustainability, the initiative brings together people from cities, towns and villages with a shared purpose. The 100th edition marks a significant milestone in this journey, as citizens across all age groups will come together to cycle for health, the nation and India's Olympic dream.

In Bhopal, the celebrations will commence at 6:00 AM on November 29, 2026, at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. Participants have been requested to reach the venue by 6:00 AM. The event will feature a collective cycling rally, fitness activities, cultural performances and interactive sessions with athletes and sports enthusiasts, along with several other engaging activities. (ANI)