Tanvi Sharma secures a spot in the Syed Modi International women’s singles final after defeating Unnati Hooda. Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advance, keeping their title defense alive in Lucknow.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Tanvi Sharma came through an all-Indian semifinal against third seed Unnati Hooda, recovering from a game down to win 11-21, 21-10, 21-13 and book her place in the women’s singles final of the Syed Modi International at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium here on Saturday, according to a press release. Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also made it to the women’s doubles final.

Second seed Tanvi got the better of Unnati in a battle between two of India’s promising young women’s singles shuttlers. It was their second meeting since the India Junior International Grand Prix in 2022, where Unnati had emerged victorious. Tanvi, who will turn 18 later this year, will now face Thailand’s world No. 26 Supanida Katethong in the final. The Indian holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against the Thai shuttler and will be aiming to claim her second Super 300 title of the season.

Treesa and Gayatri, meanwhile, continued their title defence with a 13-21, 21-10, 21-12 win over Ukraine’s third-seeded pair Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr to reach the final. The Indian pair, who won bronze at the World Championships earlier this year, will now aim for their third consecutive Syed Modi International title when they take on Indonesia’s young combination of Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine. Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan bowed out of the mixed doubles after losing 17-21, 18-21 to Malaysia’s world No. 61 pair Wee Yee Hern and Vannee Gobi.

Indian Results (Semifinals): Women’s singles: 2-Tanvi Sharma bt 3-Unnati Hooda 11-21, 21-10, 21-13 Women’s doubles: 1-Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand bt 3-Polina Buhrova/Yevheniia Kantemyr (Ukraine) 13-21, 21-10, 21-12 Mixed doubles: Wee Yee Hern/Vannee Gobi (Malaysia) bt Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram/Reshika Uthayasooriyan (India) 21-17, 21-18. (ANI)