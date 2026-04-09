Odisha, MP, UP, and Jharkhand have advanced to the semi-finals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship. Odisha beat Maharashtra 8-1, MP defeated Mizoram 5-1, UP edged out Haryana 2-1, and Jharkhand beat Punjab 2-0.

Quarter-Finals Roundup

Odisha Thrashes Maharashtra

Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, and Hockey Jharkhand won in the Quarter-Finals of the Division 'A' of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026, Ranchi, Jharkhand, which is supported by Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation, on Thursday. In Quarter-Final 1, the Hockey Association of Odisha enjoyed a commanding 8-1 victory over Hockey Maharashtra. Priyanka Minz (8', 26', 41', 54') was in fantastic form as she registered four goals to her name. Princess Priya Ekka (20', 42'), Sweety Kujur (26'), and Kiran Ekka (38') also contributed with goals for the Hockey Association of Odisha, while Anvi Rawat (60') scored the lone goal for Hockey Maharashtra, according to a press release from Hockey India.

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Madhya Pradesh Eases Past Mizoram

The Quarter-Final 2 clash saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeat Hockey Mizoram with a scoreline of 5-1. Captain Nousheen Naz (12', 24', 42') scored a hat trick for her side while Nammi Geethasri (2') and Bhabar Keshar (21') also contributed with goals for the winning side. Captain of Hockey Mizoram Laldinpuii (53') scored the only goal for her team in the final quarter.

Uttar Pradesh Secures Narrow Win

Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Haryana 2-1 in a tightly contested Quarter-Final 3 encounter. Arika Kumari (21') scored the opening goal in the second quarter to give Uttar Pradesh Hockey an early lead. Hockey Haryana's Radhika (50') scored the equalizer in the final quarter; however, four minutes later, Rashi Singh (54') scored the winning goal for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

Hosts Jharkhand Defeat Punjab

In the last Quarter-Final of the day, hosts Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Punjab 2-0. Pushpa Manjhi (35') and Sandeepa Kumari (53') were the goal scorers for Hockey Jharkhand.

Semi-Finals Set

Hockey Association of Odisha will face Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Hockey Jharkhand will take on Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the semi-finals on Friday, 10th April 2026. (ANI)