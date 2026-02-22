Greece's Stefanos Sakellaridis clinched his maiden ATP Challenger Tour singles title at the 2026 Delhi Open. He defeated Great Britain's Oliver Crawford 7-5, 5-6, 7-6(6) in a thrilling final after coming back from a 5-2 deficit in the final set.

Greece's Stefanos Sakellaridis came from a breakdown in the deciding set to defeat Great Britain's Oliver Crawford in a thrilling final and clinch the men's singles title at the 2026 Delhi Open on Sunday at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Complex.

The 21-year-old secured his maiden ATP Challenger Tour singles title with a hard-fought 7-5, 5-6, 7-6(6) victory that lasted three hours and nine minutes. The ATP Challenger 75 event, now in its sixth edition, was held at the DLTA Complex from February 16 to 22 and featured 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing for top honours, as per a press release from DLTA.

Thrilling Three-Set Final

The final began with fluctuating momentum, as the opening set witnessed five breaks of serve before Sakellaridis edged it 7-5. The Greek carried the momentum into the second set, breaking early to take a 2-0 lead. However, Crawford responded strongly, drawing on his experience to turn the set around and level the match by taking it 6-4.

Sakellaridis broke in the opening game of the deciding set but was unable to consolidate his advantage. Crawford then won six of the next seven games to surge ahead 5-2. Just when the match appeared to be slipping away, the Greek staged a remarkable comeback, winning three consecutive games to level the set at 5-5. The contest was eventually decided in a tense final-set tie-break, where Sakellaridis prevailed 8-6 on his second match point to seal the title.

Prize Money and Ranking Boost

With the win, Sakellaridis earned 75 ATP ranking points and USD 17,000 in prize money, while Crawford collected 44 ranking points and USD 9,600. The Greek is projected to rise to a career- high ranking inside the top 230, while Crawford is expected to return to the top 200 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

'A Very Big Moment': Sakellaridis

"It was a very, very big fight in the final. There were lots of ups and downs," Sakellaridis said after the win, "I was managing to play a good level at many, many moments that managed to get me through. But it was a great battle also from Oliver coming down from the second set. It was such an emotional, big, big battle."

Speaking on what the title means to him, the Greek said, "It was amazing to come this week, not having so much confidence in my game and going this week, playing with confidence every match, managed to win the title. It's a very big moment and step for me to make the next step. And now with this one, hopefully I can qualify for the upcoming Grand Slams."

Doubles Result and Tournament History

In the doubles event, India's Siddhanth Banthia and Bulgaria's Alexander Donski claimed the title after defeating India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Thailand's Pruchya Isaro on Saturday's final. This marked the third occasion that an Indian player has lifted the doubles trophy at the Delhi Open.

Saketh Myneni and Sanam Singh won the title in 2015, while Yuki Bhambri and Mahesh Bhupathi triumphed in 2016. Somdev Devvarman remains the only Indian to win the singles title in the tournament's history, having secured back-to-back crowns in 2014 and 2015.

ATP Delhi Open 2026 - Day 8 Result

Men's Singles Main Draw - Final Stefanos Sakellaridis d. [5] Oliver Crawford (GBR) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(6).