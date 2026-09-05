The 33rd District Srinagar Badminton Championship is underway, providing a crucial platform for young school-level players to showcase their skills and progress to state and national competitions, says organiser Uzair Kachroo.

The 33rd District Srinagar Badminton Championship 2026–27 is being held at the Indoor Stadium, Srinagar, bringing together young and talented badminton players from different schools across the district. Organised by the District Srinagar Badminton Association, in collaboration with the J&K Badminton Association and under the aegis of the J&K Sports Council, the championship provides school-level players with an important platform to demonstrate their skills, confidence and competitive spirit.

The 33rd District Srinagar Championship is providing young athletes a platform to showcase their talent and progress to state and national-level competitions, organiser Uzair Kachroo said. Speaking to ANI, Kachroo, who is the organising secretary of the championship, said the event aims to involve students from different age groups and encourage them to take up sports. "I am here as the organising secretary of our district, Srinagar. This championship is the 33rd District Srinagar Championship. From this championship, our children will go on to states and then to nationals. So this is the main basic platform," he said.

'Move away from screens'

He added that the objective is to bring more children towards sports and reduce their dependence on screens. "Our main aim is to involve all schools, from young children to adults, so they have a platform and they can move away from screens where children are occupied these days and be a little active," Kachroo said.

Highlighting the role of parents and sports in children's development, he said such initiatives help keep youngsters engaged in healthy activities. "All parents also want children to be active. Our main motive is to bring children more into sports and increase their activity. Mainly, those things we want to keep children away from, if they are in sports, they will stay away from them. This is the main motive of our championship," he added.

Young Players Share Their Views

Students from various schools are participating in the championship, making it an encouraging opportunity for young athletes to compete at the district level and gain valuable experience. Such competitions play an important role in identifying and nurturing sporting talent at the grassroots and school level. Young badminton player Haya on Saturday highlighted the importance of school-supported sports facilities and competitions, saying such opportunities can help athletes progress from district-level events to national and international stages.

Speaking to ANI during the district championship, Haya said her school provided access to stadium facilities that allowed students to participate and compete. "We are here for the district championship with our school and the stadium. Through our school, we've got the facility to come here to the stadium, attend the championship, and win a medal. This will benefit us a lot because from here we can go to nationals. First, we play district, then state, then national, then international. This has many benefits, and these sports achievements will help us in the future as well," Young badminton player Haya said.

Young Badminton player Ahmad Shamin told ANI, "Very beneficial. It depends on whether you win or not. And the coaches here are very helpful. They motivate you, teach you skills, observe your every move, and then help you enhance them."

Young badminton player Abharahim on Saturday highlighted the importance of sports championships in providing exposure and opportunities to aspiring athletes. Speaking to ANI, Abharahim said such competitions help players develop their skills and create a pathway for selection at higher levels. "In the future, those who harness their skills can be selected to play further. Those who come to learn also get exposure to the game," Abharahim said.

He added that more such tournaments should be organised across regions to encourage children's participation in sports. "In my opinion, such championships should be held everywhere, and they are being held in many places. Children are participating, which is a great thing for us," he added.

Nurturing Future Champions

The championship aims not only to promote badminton among students but also to help talented players progress to higher levels of competition. With proper guidance, training and continued participation, promising athletes can aspire to represent their district and state at national and, eventually, international championships.

The event reflects the commitment of the District Srinagar Badminton Association, J&K Badminton Association and J&K Sports Council towards promoting sports among young people and creating opportunities for the next generation of badminton champions. The championship is more than a competition, it is a platform where young talent gets the opportunity to shine, develop and dream of representing Jammu & Kashmir at the national and international level. (ANI)