PM Modi congratulated wushu's Roshibina Devi for her silver and rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan for their bronze at the Asian Games 2026. Roshibina lost to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the sanda 60kg final, securing her second consecutive silver.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated wushu athlete Roshibina Devi and rowers Satnam Singh, Salman Khan for their bronze medal winning performances at the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday.

Roshibina Devi secured her second consecutive silver medal at the Asian Games, losing to China's Zhang Xiaoyu in the women's sanda 60 kg final at Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday. Earlier, the pairing of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men's double sculls final on Thursday.

PM Modi Hails Athletes on Social Media

Posting on X, the official handle of PMO India hailed Roshibina for her silver, her third successive Asian Games bronze, saying that "her consistency, courage and determination are truly commendable".

"Congratulations to Naorem Roshibina Devi on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Sanda 60kg event. This is a noteworthy achievement…winning medals in 3 consecutive Asian Games. Her consistency, courage and determination are truly commendable. Best wishes for all future endeavours: PM @narendramodi," posted PM Modi.

Congratulations to Naorem Roshibina Devi on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Sanda 60kg event. This is a noteworthy achievement…winning medals in 3 consecutive Asian Games. Her consistency, courage and determination are truly commendable. Best wishes for all future… pic.twitter.com/07liuWPiEA — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2026

Congratulating the Indian rowers, the PMO India posted, "A fine performance by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the Men’s Double Sculls, earning India a well-deserved Bronze medal. Their composure and coordination stood out. May this achievement inspire them to scale even greater heights in the years ahead: PM @narendramodi"

A fine performance by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the Men’s Double Sculls, earning India a well-deserved Bronze medal. Their composure and coordination stood out. May this achievement inspire them to scale even greater heights in the years ahead: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/kAaSB1CZFw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2026

Wushu: Roshibina's Path to Silver

Roshibina, also a 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games silver medalist, lost both rounds by a 0-5 scoreline, and the Chinese opponent sealed the match 2-0, as per ESPN.

Roshibina enjoyed an impressive run in Japan, which included beating 2023 world champion Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam. On Wednesday, Roshibina defeated Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semi-final to secure her place in the title clash.

This is India's 14th medal at the ongoing event, having already won a gold, adding the sixth silver to the tally. India has also won seven bronze medals so far.

Rowing: Satnam-Salman Clinch Bronze

Coming to rowing, Satnam-Salman clocked a time of 6:13.25, just 3.48 seconds short of China's gold medalists Yi Xudi / Nie Yide and 2.76 seconds behind the silver medalists Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov / Pavel Sorin, as per ESPN.

Satnam-Salman maintained the second position at 500m, 1000m and 1500m but fell away towards the end. At one point, they were just half a second behind the Chinese pair.

Balraj Panwar Finishes Fourth

In men's singles sculls competitions, Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Balraj managed to stay second at the 500m, 1000m and 1500m marks, but later found himself outdone by Shakhboz Kholmurzaev of Uzbekistan and Tatsuya Sakurama of Japan during the final 500 m stretch, and he lost the medal.

Balraj maintained a five-second lead over Sakurama ahead of the final stretch but finished eight seconds short of him, clocking a time of 6:54.80, 15 seconds behind the gold medalist Zhiwei Deng of China. (ANI)