Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty is optimistic about the contingent's individual performance after the men's team won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026, losing 3-1 to China. He said the team is proud of the medal and he's confident for the future.

Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty expressed optimism that the badminton contingent will deliver a better performance after a bronze medal in the men's team competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday.

The Indian men’s badminton team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after suffering a 3-1 defeat against the People’s Republic of China in the semi-finals in Aichi, Japan, on Wednesday. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered India’s only win of the tie, defeating reigning world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 in the men’s doubles match. However, after Satwiksairaj-Chirag's win, Ayush went down 21-19, 21-13 against world number 12 Li Shi Feng, giving China a 2-1 lead. From there, China won the match and progressed further.

'Proud of the Bronze Medal'

Speaking after the medal win, Ayush told ANI, "It is great to be getting a medal at the Asian Games. But also, you know, we wanted to go all the way. We still have to be proud of the bronze medal. We are really happy. We would like to dedicate this medal to everyone who supported us, back home. They were really behind us. Super grateful for everyone who has supported."

On the challenge of the singles competition coming up, Ayush said that everyone has prepared well and it is about learning from their previous matches. "We have prepared well. It is about learning from the previous matches too. I think we would be better for individuals. I think we are really confident. Hopefully, better results and we go all the way," he signed off.

A 'Giant-Killer' Eyeing Singles Glory

Ayush has received a bye for the round of 64 and will be competing in the round of 32. The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting young badminton talents in the world, with an ability to step up his game against the biggest names and during the biggest matches.

With a bronze medal in the Thomas Cup and an Asian Championships silver, he has already started building a resume that could place him among the legends in a decade from now. In the recently held BWF World Championships, Ayush had stunned then world number one and then-defending champion Shi Yuqi. For his Asian Championships silver medal, he defeated the defending champion and then world number one Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinal and then world number four Jonatan Christie in the quarterfinals. His giant-killing abilities could help India clinch their second-ever gold medal and first-ever men's singles gold at the Asian Games. (ANI)