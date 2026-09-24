Draws for the Asian Games 2026 badminton event are out, with Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu getting byes to R32. The Indian men's team won bronze after losing 3-1 to China in the semis, with Satwik-Chirag securing India's only win in the tie.

The draws and schedule for the badminton singles and doubles competition are out, with Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu earning a direct ticket to the round of 32.

The Indian men’s badminton team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after suffering a 3-1 defeat against the People’s Republic of China in the semi-finals in Aichi, Japan, on Wednesday.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered India’s only win of the tie, defeating reigning world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 in the men’s doubles match.

The singles competition will start on Friday, with the finals for all categories scheduled for September 29.

Below is the draw and schedule for the singles and doubles competition:

Badminton (Individual) Draws

Round of 64

Men's Singles

Lakshya Sen: bye

Ayush Shetty: bye

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu: bye

Unnati Hooda vs. Yu Mi Song (PRK)

Round of 32

Men's Doubles

Satwik/ Chirag vs. Sukpun/ Teeraratsakul (THA)

Hariharan/ Arjun vs. Alfian/ Fikri (INA)

Women's Doubles

Treesa/ Gayatri vs. Lui/ Tsang (HKG)

Kavipriya/ Simran vs. Kusuma/ Puspitasari (INA)

Mixed Doubles

Dhruv/ Tanisha vs. Nibal/ Abdul (MDV)

Badminton (Individual) Schedule

September 25, 2026

Round of 64: Men's Singles, Women's Singles

Round of 32: Men's Doubles & Women's Doubles

Round of 32 & Round of 16: Mixed Doubles

September 26, 2026

Round of 32 & Round of 16: Men's Singles, Women's Singles

Round of 16: Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles

September 27, 2026

Quarterfinals: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles

September 28, 2026

Semifinals: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles

September 29, 2026

Final: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles.

(ANI)