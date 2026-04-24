SRH speedster Praful Hinge reflected on his historic IPL debut against RR, revealing he used a pre-planned bouncer to dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a tactic that worked in a prior U-23 match. He also spoke on training against aggressive batters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) young speedster Praful Hinge grabbed attention on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut by scripting tournament history, taking three wickets in the first over against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The fearless prodigy looked back at his debut game, weighed in on his plans against RR's batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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The Plan Against Sooryavanshi

Hinge explained that he had prior success dismissing Sooryavanshi with a bouncer in an Under-23 match, so he planned to use the same tactic again. Expecting Sooryavanshi to attack, he tested him with a bouncer, which led to a mistimed shot and his dismissal. "I played an Under-23 game against him and got him out with a bouncer there as well. So, I thought that if I bowl a bouncer, he would look to go after me, like he is doing with every bowler at the moment. I wanted to test him again with the bouncer. He tried to hit it, but didn't time it. In the meeting, we had discussed him. I shared my point of view first, then the bowling coach added his input. I wanted to bowl to him from round the wicket, but he asked me to go over the wicket for one ball, and I got him out on that very ball. So, both of us were very happy," Praful Hinge said on JioStar.

Training Prepares for Pressure

Hinge also explained that practising against aggressive batters like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen helps bowlers prepare for high-pressure match situations.

Hinge said he mentally simulates match scenarios, aiming to deliver his best balls while the batters give their all to hit boundaries, creating an intense and competitive training environment. "They try to hit every single ball, that's their playing style, and our team is structured in a way that we have to score big in every match. Even in the nets, they try to put every bowler under pressure, and we bowlers also treat it like a match. We put ourselves in situations where we think, 'I am bowling to Ishan Kishan, Abhishek, or Klaasen.' I try to give my best, and they also give their 100 per cent. They will try to hit me for a six, and I try to execute my best ball." (ANI)