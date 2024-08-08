Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sreejesh retires with bronze in Paris Olympics: Team bows down, Harmanpreet carries 'Wall' on shoulders| WATCH

    With Indian hockey team's bronze at Paris Olympics 2024, PR Sreejesh concluded an illustrious 18-year career, leaving behind a legacy as one of India’s greatest goalkeepers.

    Sreejesh retires with bronze in Paris Olympics: Team bows down, Harmanpreet carries 'Wall' on shoulders snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 7:46 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

    The Indian men’s hockey team secured its second consecutive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 by defeating Spain 2-1 in the third-place playoff match on Thursday in Paris. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh played a pivotal role, scoring both goals for India in the 30th and 33rd minutes, while Spain's lone goal came from a penalty stroke by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute.

    This victory marked a poignant farewell for veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, affectionately known as 'The Great Indian Wall of Indian Hockey'. With this match, Sreejesh concluded an illustrious 18-year career, leaving behind a legacy as one of India’s greatest goalkeepers. His final appearance on the international stage ended on a high note, with the bronze medal symbolizing his exceptional contribution to Indian hockey.

    As the Indian team celebrated their bronze medal win, the players paid tribute to Sreejesh’s legendary career. Harmanpreet Singh, who delivered a standout performance, was seen carrying the revered goalkeeper on his shoulders in a moving gesture that highlighted the deep respect and admiration the team holds for Sreejesh.

    In a heartfelt message shared on 'X' before his last game, the 36-year-old from Kerala expressed his profound gratitude to the nation. "As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India's honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary," he wrote.

    Sreejesh had announced his retirement plans ahead of his fourth Olympic appearance.

    The veteran goalkeeper has been outstanding throughout the tournament, showcasing his skills with crucial saves, including two key stops during the quarterfinal shoot-out against Great Britain, which secured India's place in the Olympic semifinals for the second consecutive time.

    He was instrumental in India’s bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

    Since his debut at the 2006 South Asian Games, Sreejesh has been integral to several of India's significant victories, including a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games and a bronze at the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta-Palembang.

    His achievements also include being part of the Asian Champions Trophy-winning team in 2018 and the 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals champion team in Bhubaneswar.

