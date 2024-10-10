PT Usha denies no-Confidence motion reports

PT Usha's office has denied reports of a no-confidence motion against her at the upcoming Indian Olympic Association (IOA) meeting on the 25th. The agenda circulated, purportedly for the meeting, has been declared fake.

The office of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has denied reports of a no-confidence motion being brought against her at the meeting scheduled for the 25th of this month. PT Usha's office stated that the reports circulating regarding the agenda for the IOA meeting are fake.

They are unaware of the agenda signed by Joint Secretary Kalyan Chaubey. The actual agenda does not include a no-confidence motion.

A 16-point agenda signed by President Usha and circulated to the members is the official one for the meeting on the 25th. This agenda includes discussions on show-cause notices issued to other members. PT Usha's office stated that strong legal action will be taken against those who circulated the fake agenda containing the no-confidence motion.

Earlier reports suggested that a vote on the no-confidence motion against PT Usha would take place at the special IOA meeting on the 25th of this month. The Executive Committee alleges that PT Usha has been working against the interests of Indian sports since assuming the presidency. Usha had previously clashed with a section of the committee. She had issued show-cause notices to executive members for allegedly violating eligibility criteria. Earlier reports also indicated that the meeting on the 25th would discuss curtailing the powers of the Olympic Association President.

