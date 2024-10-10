'Ambition is to become great tennis player': Nadal's interview at age of 16 goes viral after retirement| WATCH

In the wake of his heartfelt retirement announcement, a video featuring a 16-year-old Rafael Nadal discussing his career aspirations has gone viral, capturing the essence of his ambition to become a great tennis player.

In a poignant announcement that echoes throughout the sports community, Rafael Nadal, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, on Thursday announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the season, concluding with the Davis Cup Finals. The 38-year-old Spaniard departs with an extraordinary legacy, having secured 22 Grand Slam titles, which positions him second on the all-time men’s list.

“Hello everyone. I'm here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis," the 38-year-old announced.

"The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially I don't think I've been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and end and I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined. But, I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country," Nadal added.

“I think I've come full circle since one of my great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004. I feel super, super lucky for all the things I've been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry. All the people involved in this sport, my long-term colleagues, especially my great rivals, I have spent many, many hours with them, and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life," he further said.

"But, I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I've come full circle since one of my great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004. I feel super, super lucky for all the things I've been able to experience," Nadal stated.

"My ambition? Well, I guess it would be to go as far as I can to become a great tennis player. It's difficult. I just have to keep on working hard every day. I know it won't be easy. Just training hard every day is tough, there's so much high-level competition out there. Normally, when I play in tournaments, because I'm younger than everyone else I always think they must be much better than me. But then you get on the court and because I'm a fighter and I really hate losing, things tend to level out. At the moment, I'm only 112th in the world, so there's a long way to go. I've got to continue improving, but it's not going to be easy," said a 16-year-old Rafa in the viral video.

These words resonate deeply with fans, especially now as they look back on his incredible career. With an astounding 22 Grand Slam titles to his name, Nadal leaves the sport not just as a champion but as a symbol of perseverance and dedication. His legacy is cemented not only by his records but also by his sportsmanship and the spirit he brought to every match.

Fans have taken to social media to express their gratitude, reminiscing about the unforgettable moments he created on the court. “Thank you, Rafa! Your journey has inspired so many of us,” one fan tweeted, echoing the sentiments of countless others who have followed his remarkable path.

Watch the full interview of a 16-year-old Rafael Nadal:

Nadal's commitment to improvement, articulated in his fiery interview as a teenager, remains a core aspect of his character. Throughout his career, he has battled numerous injuries, including chronic foot issues, yet his resilience has only heightened his status as one of the greatest tennis players in history. His heartfelt acknowledgment of the support from his family, especially his mother and wife, Mery, underscores the personal sacrifices made along the way.

As he gears up for his final tournament, the anticipation for the Davis Cup Finals is palpable. This event, taking place on November 19 in Malaga, will not only serve as a farewell but also as a celebration of Nadal’s incredible journey, rooted in the ambition he expressed at 16.

“And finally, you, the fans. I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel. You have given me the energy I have needed at every moment. Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true. I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon," Nadal said in his farewell video on on X on Thursday.

As the tennis community prepares to say goodbye to this iconic figure, the viral resurfacing of his youthful interview serves as a poignant reminder of his enduring ambition. Nadal's legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations of tennis players to strive for greatness, just as he did when he first picked up a racquet. Thank you, Rafa, for the unforgettable moments, the incredible matches, and a career that has forever changed the game.

