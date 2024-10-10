Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis at 38, calls it 'a difficult decision' (WATCH)

The 38-year-old Spaniard leaves behind an indelible mark on the sport, boasting a remarkable 22 Grand Slam titles, which places him second on the all-time men's list.

In a heartfelt announcement that resonates across the sports world, Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players in history, has confirmed that he will retire from professional tennis at the end of the season, culminating in the Davis Cup Finals. The 38-year-old Spaniard leaves behind an indelible mark on the sport, boasting a remarkable 22 Grand Slam titles, which places him second on the all-time men's list.

Also read: Remembering Ratan Tata: How an ardent cricket fan elevated careers of Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman and more

Nadal's career is notably highlighted by his unparalleled success at Roland Garros, where he claimed 14 titles and established an extraordinary record of 112 wins against just 4 losses. His dominance on clay has set a standard in the sport that may never be matched. The Spaniard has achieved victory across all four Grand Slam tournaments multiple times and has spent a total of 209 weeks ranked as the world No. 1.

Emerging onto the ATP Tour two decades ago, Nadal quickly began to challenge Roger Federer’s dominance, igniting a fierce rivalry that is regarded as one of the greatest in sports history. Their contrasting playing styles—Nadal’s powerful topspin and relentless determination against Federer’s graceful finesse—captivated fans and reignited global interest in men’s tennis, marking what many consider the golden era of the sport. Their rivalry intensified with the introduction of Novak Djokovic, with whom Nadal has engaged in many epic battles, pushing the physical boundaries of tennis. The trio’s rivalry has become the most prolific in the open era, with Nadal facing Djokovic 60 times, where Djokovic currently leads 31-29.

Nadal's evolution as a player has been nothing short of transformational. His unique playing style, characterized by vicious topspin and a revolutionary forehand, has changed the dynamics of the game. His commitment to constant improvement enabled him to build a complete game, culminating in his historic win at Wimbledon in 2008 after one of the most celebrated matches in tennis history against Federer.

However, Nadal’s career has been marred by injuries, particularly due to his physically demanding style of play and health issues such as Müller-Weiss Syndrome, a degenerative disease affecting his foot. These challenges have often sidelined him for extended periods, making his sustained success at Roland Garros all the more remarkable.

Despite the physical toll, Nadal has demonstrated incredible longevity, with his last two Grand Slam titles coming at the Australian Open and French Open in 2022. However, the latter part of his career has been overshadowed by persistent injuries. Since the COVID-19 hiatus in 2020, Nadal's chronic foot issues have resurfaced, significantly impacting his ability to compete. A series of setbacks culminated in hip surgery last year, leading Nadal to warn that 2024 could be his final year on tour.

Upon returning to competition during the clay court season in April, there were glimpses of hope as Nadal expressed joy in being an active player again, working diligently with his team and enjoying time on the court. Nevertheless, injuries and difficult match-ups ultimately influenced his decision to retire. He faced a daunting draw at the French Open, where he met eventual finalist Alexander Zverev in the first round, followed by a thigh injury that hampered his performance at the Olympics, resulting in an early exit against Djokovic.

Nadal's last competitive outing came during a doubles match alongside rising star Carlos Alcaraz, after which he has not competed. As he prepares to close the chapter on his illustrious career, he will participate in a lucrative exhibition in Saudi Arabia before officially retiring in front of his home crowd at the Davis Cup Finals, set to begin on November 19 in Malaga.

As Nadal steps away from the game, he leaves behind a legacy that has inspired countless athletes and fans worldwide. His contributions to tennis, characterized by his unparalleled achievements and his embodiment of sportsmanship and resilience, will be celebrated long after his departure from the court. The tennis world eagerly anticipates his final appearances, paying tribute to a player whose impact on the sport is immeasurable.

Also read: India thrash Bangladesh in 2nd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with bat and ball

Latest Videos