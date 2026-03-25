Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated India's men's and women's lacrosse teams for their gold medal wins at the Asian Lacrosse Games in Riyadh, urging them to aim for qualification at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday felicitated the Indian men's and women's lacrosse teams following their gold medal-winning performances at the Asian Lacrosse Games in Riyadh, urging them to continue working hard and aim to create history by qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Interacting with the athletes, the Minister emphasised the importance of determination, exposure and consistent effort in emerging sports like lacrosse, according to a press release from the Sports Ministry.

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"Lacrosse is an upcoming big sport for India. This was your first major international exposure, and you have already brought home medals. Now the focus should be on working harder, gaining more exposure and making the country proud by aiming for qualification at LA 2028," Mandaviya said. He added that the government, through initiatives like Khelo India, will continue to support athletes, but stressed that passion and perseverance remain key.

India's Golden Run at Asian Lacrosse Games

India delivered a dominant performance at the Asian Lacrosse Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this February, securing gold medals in both the men's and women's events in the Sixes format. Indian men and women defeated Iraq and Pakistan, respectively, in their final match. The Indian women's Lacrosse team made its international debut only in 2024, while the men's team followed in 2025, making the success even more remarkable.

A Triumph of Diverse National Talent

One of the standout features of India's triumph was the diverse representation from across the country, with athletes coming from a wide range of states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Pathway to Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

The Asian Lacrosse Games, organised under the Asia-Pacific Lacrosse Union, are part of a broader effort to develop competitive pathways in the region ahead of the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. India's next major assignments include the 3rd Asian Lacrosse Games in Chengdu, China, in April, and the Asia-Pacific Sixes Lacrosse Championships in Australia this October, which will serve as a qualification pathway for LA 2028. (ANI)