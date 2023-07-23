Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Formula 1: Max Verstappen secures Red Bull's historic 12th consecutive win with victory at Hungarian GP

    Max Verstappen's remarkable display at the Hungarian Grand Prix resulted in a historic 12th consecutive win for Red Bull in Formula 1. The Dutch driver overtook Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap and went on to claim his seventh consecutive victory.

    Sports Formula 1: Max Verstappen secures Red Bull's Historic 12th consecutive win with victory at Hungarian GP osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 8:32 PM IST

    Max Verstappen showcased his brilliance at the Hungarian Grand Prix, overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap and securing a dominant victory. The triumph not only marked his seventh consecutive win but also propelled Red Bull to a remarkable 12th consecutive Grand Prix victory. Lando Norris secured the second spot for McLaren, while Sergio Perez completed the podium after starting from the ninth position. Hamilton, who started from pole position, finished in fourth place after losing three positions on the opening lap.

    Verstappen's flawless start from P2 on the grid allowed him to draw alongside Hamilton, eventually claiming the lead as they entered Turn One. This exceptional performance solidified Red Bull's position as the team to beat in Formula 1, setting a new record with their unprecedented winning streak.

    Lando Norris secures second place for mcLaren, while Sergio Perez shows aggressive overtakes for Red Bull to finish Third. Perez faced a challenging task of defending his position against a charging Lewis Hamilton in the latter stages of the race. The Mercedes driver showed resilience on lower fuel, but ultimately settled for fourth place after losing three positions on the opening lap.

    Also Read: Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna's record with commanding win at Canadian Grand Prix

    Oscar Piastri secured fifth place, contributing to McLaren's strong performance in the Constructors' Championship as Alpine experienced another double DNF after Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon collided in a first-corner incident. George Russell showcased a remarkable recovery, starting from 18th on the grid and finishing in sixth place. Charles Leclerc dropped a position to seventh due to a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

    Carlos Sainz's brilliant start lifted him from P11 to P6, but he couldn't maintain the momentum and finished eighth for Ferrari, ahead of both Aston Martin cars, with Fernando Alonso leading Lance Stroll to the finish line. Daniel Ricciardo's debut race for AlphaTauri resulted in a 13th-place finish, two positions ahead of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. The Hungarian GP provided thrilling moments and unexpected outcomes, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next race in the championship

    Also Read: Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix: Bad Bunny takes cue from supermodel pal Kendall Jenner with shirt choice

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
