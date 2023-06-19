Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna's record with commanding win at Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen dominated the Canadian Grand Prix, securing a victory that brought him level with Ayrton Senna's record of 41 wins.

Max Verstappen delivered another dominant performance, clinching victory at the Canadian Grand Prix and matching Ayrton Senna's record of 41 wins. Leading from start to finish at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Dutch driver not only equalled Senna's milestone but also achieved 100 wins for Red Bull.

Verstappen's triumph not only marked Red Bull's 100th victory in Formula One but also solidified his commanding position in the championship, leading Perez by a substantial 69 points as he aims for a third consecutive title.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso secured second place, while Lewis Hamilton, representing Mercedes, settled for third after his teammate George Russell retired following a collision with the wall earlier in the race.

Lewis Hamilton expressed his appreciation for competing against two world champions, Verstappen and Alonso, following his third-place finish in Canada. With his revamped Mercedes car, Hamilton secured his second consecutive podium finish, two weeks after finishing as the runner-up to Verstappen at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.

“It is quite an honour to be up there with two world champions, I was really excited to be third, and just trying to be in that mix,” said Hamilton.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished fourth and fifth respectively, with Sergio Perez taking sixth place.

The achievement of matching Senna's 41 wins was a significant personal milestone for Verstappen, highlighting the remarkable success of the Red Bull team. While the debate regarding Verstappen's dominance this season may be settled, both he and Red Bull are expected to achieve even greater milestones in the future.

