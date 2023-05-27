Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix: Bad Bunny takes cue from supermodel pal Kendall Jenner with shirt choice

    Benito entered the Formula 1 race in Monaco sporting a trompe l'oeil bikini shirt that looked remarkably familiar.
     

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 27, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    The Puerto Rican superstar is currently in Monte Carlo for this weekend's Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, also known as the biggest event taking place on the French Riviera right now. He is still enjoying the success of his recent smash Coachella headlining performances and is frequently photographed by Kendall Jenner's side. A sheer, body-hugging polo shirt from French designer Jean Paul Gaultier's spring 1996 collection, featuring the brand's iconic (and recently revived) "cyberdots" pattern, was Bad Bunny's choice for Monaco. Although Bad Bunny has always been a delightfully unconventional dresser, it appears he has taken a cue from his new close supermodel friend Kendall.

    It's certainly not a new phenomena that when two individuals start spending a lot of time together, they also start wearing alike; Jenner and Bad Bunny recently wore matching snakeskin boots to watch a Lakers game from the courtside.

    JPG dots have lately been seen on Cardi B, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, and Chlöe Bailey in addition to Kendall's sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. A leading website claims that at the Monaco Grand Prix, sophisticated casual attire is the norm. And if Bad Bunny attending a significant F1 event in a vintage shirt that makes him appear to be wearing a bikini isn't "smart casual," then what is?

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
