    Olympic flame for Paris 2024 lit in Greece's Olympia; WATCH video

    In a historic moment, the Olympic flame for the Paris 2024 Olympics has been officially lit in Greece's Olympia. Witness the iconic lighting ceremony in a captivating video.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    As the countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games edges closer to the 100-day mark, excitement mounts with the ceremonial lighting of the symbolic Olympic flame on Tuesday. This momentous occasion unfolded amidst the historic surroundings of Greece's ancient Olympia, the revered birthplace of the Olympic Games dating back to 776 BC.

    You can watch it live here:

    Under the esteemed presence of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, the event resonated as a poignant blend of tradition and solidarity.

    Set against the backdrop of stirring renditions of the Greek and French national anthems, accompanied by vibrant dance and musical performances, the torch was entrusted to its first bearer, Stefanos Douskos. Douskos, a distinguished gold medallist in rowing from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, symbolically commenced the journey of the Olympic flame.

    Following its ceremonial ignition, the Olympic flame embarks on a symbolic voyage imbued with unity and heritage. Embarking on an initial 3,000-mile journey through the storied landscapes of Greece, the flame will later traverse the Mediterranean aboard the historic three-masted vessel, Belem, bound for France. There, it will embark on an expansive tour encompassing the heart of France and its overseas territories, fostering the Olympic spirit across diverse landscapes and communities.

    Ultimately, the flame will make its triumphant arrival in Paris, igniting the excitement of competition and camaraderie as the world converges for the highly anticipated commencement of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in July.

    Also Read: Sumit Nagal reaches career-high ATP ranking of 80; Rohan Bopanna dethroned from No.1 doubles spot

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 3:51 PM IST
