    Asian Games 2023: India ends 13-year Recurve Archery Medal drought with a Bronze medal

    In a historic moment, the Indian Women's Archery Recurve Team secured a long-awaited bronze medal at the Asian Games, ending a 13-year hiatus in the category. Led by Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, and Bhajan Kaur, India clinched the bronze by defeating Vietnam.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    India secured the bronze medal in the Women's Archery Recurve Team event, ending a 13-year medal drought in this category at the Asian Games. The Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, and Bhajan Kaur outperformed Vietnam to clinch the bronze, with a final score of 6-2 (56-52, 55-56, 57-50, 51-48). This achievement marked India's seventh medal overall in archery during the ongoing Asian Games, with prior successes in compound, mixed, women's, and men's team events.

    Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale are currently competing for a top-two finish in the compound individual section, setting the stage for an all-India final. Jyothi Surekha Vennam has also progressed to the women's compound individual final, ensuring at least a silver medal. Notably, this bronze medal win represents India's first medal in the Olympic category at the Asian Games since Guangzhou 2010, when they secured an individual silver and team bronze medals in both men's and women's team events. India reached the quarterfinals by defeating fifth-seeded Japan 6-2 (53-49, 56-54, 53-54, 54-51) and faced a formidable challenge against Tokyo Olympic champions South Korea, ultimately losing 2-6 (54-56, 54-57, 57-55, 52-57).

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
