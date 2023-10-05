Asian Games 2023: Full List of Indian Gold medal winners at Asian Games 2023

A look at the extraordinary achievements of Indian athletes at the Asian Games 2023, where they clinched numerous gold medals across a diverse range of sports. From shooting to cricket, equestrian to athletics, India shone brightly on the continental stage, leaving a lasting mark in the world of sports.

The Asian Games 2023 has been a showcase of India's sporting prowess, with athletes from various disciplines achieving gold medal success. India has made its mark in shooting, squash, sailing, wushu, women's cricket, equestrian, athletics, and more, securing 19 gold medals as of now. Notably, athletics and shooting have been dominant, but the country has also seen historic wins in cricket and equestrian.

Here is a comprehensive list of Indian gold medalists at the Asian Games 2023:

Shooting - Men's 10m Air Rifle Team: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

Indian Women's Cricket Team.

Equestrian - Team Dressage: Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh.

Equestrian - Individual Dressage: Anush Agarwalla.

Shooting - Women's 25m Pistol Team: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan.

Shooting - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final: Sift Kaur Samra.

Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol Team: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal.

Shooting - Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran.

Shooting - Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual: Palak.

Tennis - Mixed Doubles: Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale.

Squash - Men's Team: Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar.

Shooting - Men's Trap Team: Zoravar Singh, Kynan Darius Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman.

Athletics - Men's Shot Put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor.

Athletics - 3000m Men's Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable.

Athletics - Women's 5000m: Parul Chaudhary.

Athletics - Javelin Throw: Annu Rani.

Archery - Mixed Doubles: Ojas Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra.

Athletics - Men's 4x400m Relay Team: Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Rajesh Ramesh.

These outstanding achievements have solidified India's position among the top nations at the Asian Games 2023, showcasing the dedication and talent of Indian athletes on the continental stage.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra secures Gold, Kishore Jena claims Silver in Javelin Throw event