Spain captain Rodri, named Player of the Tournament, called his comeback from injury an inspiration after La Roja beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the 2026 World Cup, his fourth major honour alongside the Euros, Champions League, and Ballon d'Or.

Rodri's Inspirational Comeback

Spain captain Rodri said his journey from the heights of world football to the despair of a serious knee injury and back to the summit again should serve as an inspiration to young players after La Roja defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 title on Sunday (local time).

Named Player of the Tournament after another commanding campaign, the 30-year-old reflected on his remarkable comeback less than two years after rupturing his knee ligaments. "It feels like the perfect script. I certainly didn't expect this," Rodri said after receiving FIFA's Golden Ball award, as quoted by Reuters. "I'd love for the younger generations to see that a player who touches the heavens, then descends into hell, can come back. It's a lesson in overcoming adversity," he added.

A Rare Collection of Honours

Rodri completed one of football's rarest collections of honours with the victory, becoming only the fourth player after Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller and Zinedine Zidane to win the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or.

The Manchester City midfielder arrived at the tournament still searching for the dominant form that earned him the 2024 Ballon d'Or after helping Spain win Euro 2024 and leading City through a record 74-match unbeaten run. His performances steadily improved throughout the World Cup, culminating in another influential display in the final.

'We Have Been Brave'

Despite the individual recognition, Rodri credited Spain's collective spirit for their success against a resilient Argentina side. "That's the secret of the national team," he said, according to Reuters. "We're always going to go for you. In the end, God rewards you. We've been brave."

"We're on cloud nine. This squad is sensational. We're two-time World Cup champions. It was the toughest tournament in World Cup history. We beat a great Argentina side, featuring (Lionel) Messi, the best player in history," he further added.

Torres Goal Seals Second World Cup for Spain

Spain finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute when Ferran Torres latched onto Nico Williams' knockdown and blasted the ball into the roof of the net, sealing a 1-0 victory and the country's second World Cup title after its maiden triumph in 2010.

The European champions dominated much of the contest but were repeatedly denied by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who produced several outstanding saves to keep the holders in the match. Argentina's hopes suffered a major blow in second-half stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi. Spain thought they had gone ahead early in extra time through Nico Williams, only for the goal to be ruled out before Torres eventually found the breakthrough.

Rodri believed Spain deserved their victory despite Argentina's stubborn resistance. "Argentina. World champions," he said. "They haven't created much, but they're hard to break down. Spain are simply very good, and in the end, the result was fair."

The victory also extended Spain's unbeaten international run to a European-record 38 matches, capping another golden chapter under coach Luis de la Fuente. (ANI)