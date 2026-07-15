After Spain's 2-0 win over France in the World Cup semi-final, head coach Luis de la Fuente hailed his team as the 'best in the world'. He praised their unity and commitment, saying they have recaptured the spirit of 2010.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente hailed his players' unity, commitment and selflessness after La Roja defeated France 2-0 to book their place in the FIFA World Cup final, saying his team proved they are the best in the world, according to Reuters.

'They were up against the best team in the world'

Speaking at the post-match press conference, De la Fuente said he reminded his players before kickoff that while they were facing one of the world's strongest teams, France also had to contend with the world's best side. "The message was that we were up against one of the best teams in the world, but that they were up against the best team in the world," De la Fuente said, as quoted by Reuters.

Unity and Togetherness the Foundation of Success

The Spain coach praised his squad's mentality and togetherness, saying their attitude has been the foundation of the team's success. "These players show commitment, solidarity and talent. They make the difficult look easy. They have talent and the right attitude towards life and sport. I see a happy dressing room and a nation behind us. We've recaptured the spirit of 2010. The character of this team is evident in the fact that those who didn't play have stayed behind to train after the match," he said.

De la Fuente also stressed the importance of building a united group, saying collective success always comes before individual ambitions. "I believe the most important thing is knowing how to choose your travelling companions. If you make the wrong choice of travelling companions, you could end up with a problem," he said. "We know that this team -- not just the players, but everyone who makes up the squad -- works towards a common goal, with the same enthusiasm, and we are ordinary, generous people who seek the common good before our own individual interests," he added, as quoted by Reuters.

Unbeaten Streak and Endless Improvement

Spain, who won Euro 2024, have now equalled Italy's record of 37 consecutive unbeaten matches, but De la Fuente said his players still had room to grow. "This team never ceases to amaze me. The scope for improvement is endless," he said, as quoted by Reuters. "It was a labour of love, a process. It was about reaching the crucial moment in the best possible shape."

Looking Ahead to the Final

The Spain coach said he would welcome a meeting with Argentina in the final, citing his long-standing friendship with Scaloni. "I don't believe in the idea that finals are there to be won. They're there to be enjoyed," he said. "What's to come could be the icing on the cake."

(ANI)