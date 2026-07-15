Spain beat France 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final to book their place in the final. Despite the loss, French President Emmanuel Macron praised his team, calling them 'young and full of promise'. Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro scored.

Macron Praises 'Promising' French Team

Despite a crushing defeat 2-0 against La Roja in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (local time) praised the French National Football Team for their commitment to the country's colours, saying that the squad remains "young and full of promise".

In a post on X, Macron congratulated Spain for securing qualification for the second time in the World Cup Final while highlighting the potential of the French squad and backing the team's future prospects. "Bravo to Spain for this qualification. Thank you to the Bleus for carrying our colours with commitment. Tonight's defeat is hard to take, but this team is young and full of promise," Macron said in a post on X.

Spain's Clinical Display Secures Final Spot

This follows after the Spanish-Siamese side produced a clinical display on the pitch to defeat the Les Bleus at Dallas Stadium, combining resolute defending with clinical finishing, which they lacked in earlier games, to secure a place in the final. Forward Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a serious challenge by Lucas Digne on Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, while fullback Pedro Porro added a second to seal Spain's victory following a brilliant through- ball by midfielder Dani Olmo, finishing confidently into the bottom corner. Porro was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance.

The result sends Spain into the World Cup final, where they will meet either England or Argentina at New York-New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Spain's only previous appearance in a World Cup final ended in triumph when Andres Iniesta scored the winner against the Netherlands in 2010 in extra time in South Africa.

Oyarzabal Joins Spanish Legends

Oyarzabal continued his rich vein of form, taking his tally to 18 goals in his last 20 appearances for Spain. His penalty also made him just the sixth player to score 30 international goals for the national team, joining legends like David Villa (59), Raul (44), Fernando Torres (38), Alvaro Morata (37) and David Silva (35).

France entered the contest as slight favourites and threatened early through Kylian Mbappe, but Spain struck first after Lamine Yamal won a penalty. Oyarzabal calmly converted from the spot beyond goalkeeper Mike Maignan. France attempted to fight back by introducing Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki, but Spain managed the momentum and pace of the game, giving France no window for scoring. Spanish Goalkeeper Unai Simon made important interventions, while defender Marc Cucurella produced a crucial tackle to deny Mbappe.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the Spanish players, while France were left to settle for a third-place playoff on Saturday, where Mbappe will have another opportunity to add to his goal tally in the race for the Golden Boot.