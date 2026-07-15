Spain's men's national football team reached the FIFA World Cup final after defeating France 2-0. Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro scored the goals, sparking jubilant dressing room celebrations as they booked a final against England or Argentina.

Spain's men's national football team shared jubilant dressing room celebrations after La Roja defeated France 2-0 to book their place in the FIFA World Cup final. The official X account of the Spanish Men's National Football Team posted a video from inside the dressing room, showing players celebrating the historic victory with chants, dancing and singing after the final whistle. "Shouts rang out, dances took place, celebrations happened... Come to the Spanish National Team's locker room and unleash the forbidden moves!" the team wrote on X while sharing the video. https://x.com/SEFutbol/status/2077175907043652015?s=20

Clinical Spain Downs France 2-0

This follows after the Spanish-Siamese side produced a clinical display on the pitch to defeat the Les Bleus at Dallas Stadium, combining resolute defending with clinical finishing, which they lacked in earlier games, to secure a place in the final. Forward Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot after a serious challenge by Lucas Digne on Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, while fullback Pedro Porro added a second to seal Spain's victory following a brilliant through- ball by midfielder Dani Olmo, finishing confidently into the bottom corner.

Porro was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance. The result sends Spain into the World Cup final, where they will meet either England or Argentina at New York-New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Spain's only previous appearance in a World Cup final ended in triumph when Andres Iniesta scored the winner against the Netherlands in 2010 in extra time in South Africa.

Oyarzabal Joins Spain's Elite Goalscorers

Oyarzabal continued his rich vein of form, taking his tally to 18 goals in his last 20 appearances for Spain. His penalty also made him just the sixth player to score 30 international goals for the national team, joining legends like David Villa (59), Raul (44), Fernando Torres (38), Alvaro Morata (37) and David Silva (35).

How the Semi-Final Unfolded

France entered the contest as slight favourites and threatened early through Kylian Mbappe, but Spain struck first after Lamine Yamal won a penalty. Oyarzabal calmly converted from the spot beyond goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

France attempted to fight back by introducing Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki, but Spain managed the momentum and pace of the game, giving France no window for scoring. Spanish Goalkeeper Unai Simon made important interventions, while defender Marc Cucurella produced a crucial tackle to deny Mbappe.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the Spanish players, while France were left to settle for a third-place playoff on Saturday, where Mbappe will have another opportunity to add to his goal tally in the race for the Golden Boot.