Sourav Ganguly lauded KSCA for naming stadium stands after Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble. The honour, also given to Shantha Rangaswamy, marked 50 years of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both Dravid and Kumble expressed their gratitude for the recognition.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly praised the decision to name stadium stands after cricketing legends Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble in Karnataka. "Well done @venkateshprasad on naming stands for Dravid and Kumble @anilkumble1074. No more deserving then them in Karnataka and indian cricket. Hope there is a Vishwanath stand too," Ganguly wrote on X.

KSCA Honours Kumble, Dravid, Rangaswamy

The KSCA honoured former India captain Anil Kumble, his longtime teammate Rahul Dravid, and former India women's cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy by naming stands after them at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. The occasion coincided with the venue completing 50 years as an international cricket ground. Speaking to ANI, Kumble expressed gratitude to the KSCA, led by President Venkatesh Prasad, for the recognition. "It is indeed a great honour. I am really, truly grateful for the KSCA and Venkatesh Prasad and his committee for giving me this honour. I'm really humbled. It's wonderful to have it alongside my teammate Rahul Dravid, he richly deserves it, and also Shantha Rangaswamy, whose contribution to Indian women's cricket is well-known," Kumble said.

Kumble also welcomed the Karnataka government's approval for the KSCA to host matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, describing it as an iconic venue for cricket lovers. Referring to last year's tragic incident at the stadium, he described it as unfortunate but said that necessary safety measures have since been implemented. "It's good to know that the Government of Karnataka has given permission to the KSCA to conduct matches, because this is truly an iconic stadium and fans should come and enjoy. Yes, it was an unfortunate incident that happened last year, but I think it's important that matches do take place. I'm happy that the KSCA has taken whatever measures were asked of it, and I'm really glad that cricket is finally coming back," he added.

'Humbled': Rahul Dravid on Stand Named After Him

Rahul Dravid also expressed gratitude to the KSCA for naming a stand at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium after him, stating he is glad cricket will be back at the venue. Speaking to ANI, Rahul Dravid expressed his gratitude for the KSCA honour, calling it a "great and humbling" recognition. He reflected on growing up at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium and also shared his excitement about cricket returning there, saying that he looks forward to watching more international matches at the venue. "It's a great honour. The KSCA celebrates 50 years of Test cricket. It has been an iconic ground. I am really glad that cricket is hopefully going to be back in the KSCA. We are really looking forward to watching a lot more cricket here, and it should be fantastic when we play some international cricket here again," Dravid said.

Reflecting on his journey, the former India cricketer said the stadium holds special memories for him. "It's a great honour. I am humbled. It's a stadium where I have grown up as a kid. It's a huge honour, and I can't be more thankful to the KSCA for doing that," the former India cricketer added. (ANI)