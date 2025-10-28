Sonya Deville opened up about a shocking past relationship and also discussed her future beyond wrestling.

Former WWE star Sonya Deville has revealed a startling personal story while also hinting at her future career direction. The 32-year-old, who ended her decade-long run with WWE in February 2025, shared the details during a recent appearance on Saraya’s Rulebreakers podcast.

Deville explained that she once dated a woman in a relationship kept largely private, with only a few people aware of it. What she did not know at the time, however, was that her partner was still married.

According to Deville, she discovered the truth in dramatic fashion. While spending time at her girlfriend’s home, a man appeared on the doorbell camera. Believing him to be an ex-husband, she was shocked to learn he was in fact the woman’s current spouse. “I was in this man’s house, and I had no idea,” Deville recalled, describing the moment she realized she was unknowingly involved in a married couple’s life.

The former Women’s Tag Team Champion admitted the situation was chaotic and unexpected, calling it one of the wildest experiences of her personal life.

Beyond the revelation, Deville also addressed her professional future. Before joining WWE, she had a background in mixed martial arts, and she has not ruled out a return to the sport. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show in March 2025, she said her next step will depend entirely on where her passion lies.

“I think the chances of me continuing my wrestling career and the chances of me reigniting my MMA career are about the same right now,” Deville explained. She emphasized that any decision would be based on her own motivation rather than outside factors.

Soniya Deville remains retired from professional wrestling, but her comments suggest she is weighing her options carefully. Whether she chooses to re-enter the octagon or pursue another path, her revelations have once again placed her in the spotlight.