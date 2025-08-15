Image Credit : Getty

Rochelle Loewen’s time in WWE was short but noticeable. She made her debut by accompanying Lance Storm and Val Venis to the ring and quickly drew attention from fans. However, her stint didn’t last long.

Val Venis once spoke about Loewen’s departure, noting that Randy Orton had issues with certain women brought in during the ‘Diva Search.’

According to Venis, during a tour that included stops in Hawaii, Japan, and Alaska, Loewen decided to quit while in Alaska due to a situation involving Orton. Though no other official reason was publicly given, Orton’s name was linked to her decision to leave.