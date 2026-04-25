RR's 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit his second IPL ton, a 37-ball 103, to become the youngest and fastest batter to reach the 1,000-run mark in T20 cricket, achieving the feat in just 473 balls.

Following a whirlwind second Indian Premier League (IPL) ton, Rajasthan Royals (RR) 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest and the fastest to reach the 1,000-run mark in T20 cricket. During the clash between two potential playoff contenders, Sooryavanshi wreaked havoc on bowlers, motoring to a 37-ball 103, with five fours and 12 sixes at a strike rate of 278.38.

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Record-Breaking Feat

He is also the youngest to reach the 1,000 run mark in T20s at the age of 15 and the fastest one to do so in terms of balls taken, with just 473 balls, next to Australian rising star Mitchell Owen (533 balls) and late Aussie legend Andrew Symonds (558 balls). He reached the milestone in 26th inning of his, making him the fourth-fastest batter to reach the milestone, with Aussie batters Brad Hodge and Shaun Marsh fastest to 1,000 T20 runs mark in just 23 innings.

A Barrage of Records

Of the 1069 batters who have aggregated 1000 runs in T20s till date, Sooryavanshi is the only one with a 200-plus strike rate (212.2). Sooryavanshi is also the first uncapped batter to have hit two IPL tons. He also reached his half-century in 15 balls, making it his third IPL fifty within 15 balls or less, outdoing Australia's Jake Fraser McGurk, who scored two such fifties in the 2024 season with Delhi Capitals (DC). With these 12 sixes, he overtook Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India legend Murali Vijay,who scored 11 sixes against the same opposition back in 2010.

Of the 1069 batters who have aggregated 1000 runs in T20s till date, Sooryavanshi is the only one with a 200-plus strike rate (212.2).

Stellar Season Performance

In eight innings, Sooryavanshi has scored 357 runs at an average of 44.62 this season at a strike rate of 234.86, including a century and two fifties. He holds the Orange Cap for most runs at the time of writing.

Match Summary

RR need to defend 229 runs to get their fifth win of the season, while SRH has to chase this total to get their fifth win. Sooryavanshi (103 in 37 balls, with five fours and 12 sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (51 in 35 balls, with eight fours and a six) put the foot on the pedal with a 112-run partnership.

A cameo from Donovan Ferreira (33 in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) towards the end took RR to a fine score.

Eshan Malinga (2/38) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, while Pat Cummins, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain and Nitish Kumar Reddy got a wicket each. Sakib, however, leaked 62 runs in his spell.